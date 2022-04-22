"It's going to be hard watch"- NFL analyst predicts Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen to be a disaster

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen will face off in June. However, they won't be doing battle on the gridiron but on the greens. All four quarterbacks will be featured in the next edition of The Match, a recurring pay-per-view program that pits several celebrities against one another.

In the past, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have faced each other in addition to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. This time, the program features four quarterbacks and no professional golfers to assist, as had been the pattern in the past. Scheduled in the slow part of the offseason, it could help satiate hungry NFL fans.

However, one NFL analyst is predicting an ugly performance. Speaking on the 3 and Out podcast, John Middlekauff expressed low expectations regarding the quality of play. He explained why fairways and football players don't mix very well:

"Tom Brady spends most of his time playing football and practicing football. He's not a very good golfer. And there's nothing wrong with that. Peyton Manning wasn't very good golfer. Aaron Rodgers: okay, but not a great golfer. Patrick Mahomes: I don't know much about his game. I don't think he's a great golfer. Josh Allen: I know for a fact cuz I watched him a little bit... Pebble Beach is not very good."

He continued, saying that all four quarterbacks are some of the biggest names in the country:

"I think he's just kind of getting into it. So what I wonder: the starpower, genius. Biggest sport in America: NFL. Biggest stars in America: Tom Brady, right, Aaron Rodgers. These guys are [meeting] Patrick Mahomes. These guys are huge"

He wrapped up by saying that even though these players are electric on the field, their golf games aren't going to be anything fancy.

"Josh Allen has kind of stepped into that realm over the last 12 months but major starpower what I'm going to be interested in is the golf going to be so bad that it's going to be hard watch."

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady on the field

While some may be bracing for the worst on the greens, the last time these quarterbacks faced off, fans were hoping for a show. Most agree they got just that. For instance, the last time Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes faced off, the final score was 42-36, with multiple lead changes at the end of the game.

The last time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady squared off, a trip to the Super Bowl was on the line. The final score of the game was 31-26, according to Football DB. When Mahomes and the Buccaneers quarterback last battled, it was in the Super Bowl for a Lombardi Trophy. There are either high stakes or an electric performance when these quarterbacks battle.

What will happen in 2022? Will there be beef from The Match that carries into next season?

