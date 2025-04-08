NFL analyst projects Eagles to draft 6'1", 197-pound Georgia star with No. 32 overall pick

NFL analyst Nick Baumgardner has projected the Philadelphia Eagles to select Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the 32nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Athletic’s latest mock draft links the Eagles to a position they’ve historically avoided in the first round: A safety.

Interestingly, the Eagles have never selected a player listed as a safety in the first round of the NFL Draft. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson departing for the Houston Texans in March 2025 and uncertainty surrounding the team’s secondary, the fit feels natural.

“One of the smartest football players in this draft,” Baumgardner wrote of the 6'1", 197-pound Starks. “He’s probably not fast enough to hold up as an outside corner, but he can play either safety spot or be a capable NFL nickel. He and Cooper DeJean together would be a lot of fun.”

Why Malaki Starks makes sense for Philadelphia Eagles in 2025

Starks is a junior out of Georgia who brings elite football IQ and versatility to the table. At 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, he’s viewed by many scouts as a hybrid defender who can rotate between deep safety, box roles, and slot coverage. Now that's precisely the type of flexibility new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio covets.

Across 2024, Starks tallied 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups. Pro Football Focus gave him a coverage grade of 87.4, among the best in the SEC. Analysts have compared his play style to former Alabama star Brian Branch, a second-round pick in 2023 who’s become a key piece for the Detroit Lions.

The Eagles boasted one of the league’s top secondaries last season, allowing just 181.4 passing yards per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. Their defense was strong throughout a 14-3 campaign, culminating in a dominant Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, Philadelphia’s front office is always planning ahead. With aging veterans and evolving schemes, adding a versatile defensive back like Starks could further solidify an already elite unit. Pairing him with Cooper DeJean would give defensive coordinator Vic Fangio even more flexibility in coverage packages heading into 2025.

If general manager Howie Roseman stays at No. 32, Starks could be among the best defensive players on the board. With Fangio’s arrival and a clear need at safety, this pick wouldn’t just address a hole. It might finally break the Eagles’ three-decade trend of ignoring the position early.

Starks to Philly? It’s not just a smart projection. It might be the logical one.

