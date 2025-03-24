NFL analyst projects Jim Harbaugh to reunite with Michigan star in new mock draft

The Athletic NFL draft analyst Ben Standig believes that there will be a major Michigan Wolverines reunion in Los Angeles.

In his recent NFL 2025 mock draft released on Monday, Standig predicted that the LA Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals would complete a trade that involved their respective first-round draft picks in 2025.

The trade had the Chargers receive the No. 17 pick in 2025 and a 2026 fourth-round pick from the Bengals in exchange for the No. 22, No. 12, and No. 214 picks in 2025, as well as a 2026 third-round selection.

With the No. 17 pick, Standig had the Chargers select Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson. The move would reunite the star defensive player Johnson with his former college football coach, Jim Harbaugh, who is now the coach in Los Angeles.

"Jim Harbaugh trading up for a different Michigan man (Loveland) would be the ideal use of the Chargers’ draft capital (10 selections)," Standig wrote. "The pivot turns to cornerback — and jumping the Buccaneers at No. 19 — after losing Kristian Fulton in free agency, and Asante Samuel Jr. remains unsigned.

"Johnson’s impressive 6-2 size, playmaking and familiarity with the Chargers’ coaching staff make for a smooth transition."

Michigan star Will Johnson's 2025 outlook

Johnson is an extremely talented cornerback who can thrive playing in both zone and man coverage schemes. He has strong footwork, a high football IQ and elite anticipation, something that allowed him to create turnovers with ease at the college level.

During his three-year college career with the Wolverines, Johnson had two or more interceptions in each season with Michigan (3, 4, 2). He also won a national championship with the Wolverines and was awarded the Defensive Most Valuable Player in that game. In 2024, Johnson was a second-team All-American and second-team All-Big Ten at the cornerback position.

Should he join the Chargers next season, he will be able to learn from some elite, veteran NFL players on the LA defense. Safety Derwin James Jr. and linebacker Khalil Mack are some of the best players at their respective positions and could help ease Johnson's transition from college to the National Football League.

