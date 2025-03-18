NFL analyst projects Sean Payton’s Broncos to land star RB in first round of 2025 NFL draft

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0 on Tuesday. In the mock draft, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos opted to select a running back with their first-round pick.

With the No. 20 pick, the Broncos selected North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton.

"Head coach Sean Payton loves running his offense through the tight ends, running backs and slot receivers," Jeremiah wrote. "The Broncos landed their tight end via free agency in Evan Engram, and now they get a back with some big-time juice."

The Denver backfield is expected to look very different next season. This offseason, the Denver franchise lost RB Javonte Williams to the Dallas Cowboys after he signed a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency.

Last season, the Broncos used a three-running back committee approach that featured Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime. However, none of the trio truly took control of the backfield or exceeded expectations, something that opens the door to Denver potentially looking for help at the position in the NFL draft.

Williams finished the regular season with 139 carries for 513 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, McLaughlin had 113 carries for 496 yards and one touchdown. Finally, Estime amassed 76 carries for 310 yards and two touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton can help out Bo Nix and Denver's offensive unit

As Daniel Jeremiah noted in his assessment, Denver coach Sean Payton has always enjoyed running his offense through the RB position, something on display during his time with the New Orleans Saints. While in New Orleans, Payton got the best out of superstar Alvin Kamara.

With his elite talents as a runner and a receiver and Payton as his head coach, Omarion Hampton can play a similar role to Kamara in Denver. Hampton is an extremely quick and agile runner who has elite vision with the ball, great hands as a receiver, can make sharp and dynamic cuts and turns, and is powerful and explosive.

Last season at North Carolina, he had 1,660 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, 38 receptions, 373 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Denver has already found its quarterback of the future in Bo Nix and recently signed star tight end Evan Engram through free agency. While it is expected that the Broncos will attempt to find another wide receiver option for Nix through free agency or the NFL draft, adding Hampton could provide a new dimension to the already impressive and dynamic Broncos offense.

