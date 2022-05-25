“Always bet on character” - NFL analyst projects Tom Brady-esque rise for Mac Jones in 2022

Mac Jones is already an NCAAF Championship starting quarterback, winning the CFP back in January 2021, leading the Alabama Crimson Tide. He could soon make the leap Tom Brady made, according to Marcellus Wiley, NFL analyst on FS1's Speak for Yourself.

Wiley, a former second-team All-Pro defensive end who played for the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Jacksonville Jaguars during his 10-year NFL career, projected greatness for the high-character Jones:

“If you talk about planting the seeds in terms of the greatness of Mac Jones, Belichick’s gonna protect [him] while he blossoms [like] a young Tom Brady was allowed to blossom. Now we're going to see the same thing with Mac Jones and what [an] offseason he's having from the Pro Bowl hitting the griddyy…

Wiley added that Jones' teammates are talking about him because of the limitless "intangibles" he possesses:

"Teammates are talking about Mac Jones, not only because of his tangibles, there's a limit to his tangibles but there's no limit to his intangibles. You always bet on character, you always bet on a worker, especially when he has that level of talent."

Mac Jones has been getting rave reviews all offseason

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was highly complimentary of the Patriots signal-caller, pointing out the loss of his stomach and his renewed focus on conditioning:

"He's in the best shape of his life. He looks really good. His stomach is gone. When you're a rookie, you just don't know it until you go through it for a year. So he's definitely a lot more in shape than he ever was, just dominating in conditioning. It's dope to see."

Jones described this offseason as one where he focused not on just his exercise and diet but also on the tedious details that go into making a completely healthy and well-rested human body:

"I've learned more this offseason than I probably ever have about nutrition, sleep, wellness, all that stuff. At the same time, I need to be able to maintain my weight and be able to take hits. There's a fine balance for every player. I've definitely trimmed down on the body fat, and I'll get a chance to bulk up before the season starts and be able to absorb hits."

This could all lead to Jones becoming a dark-horse MVP candidate just two years after the three-time New England MVP quarterback (Tom Brady) was replaced with the 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton.

The Patriots kick off the NFL preseason on August 11th when they host the New York Giants.

