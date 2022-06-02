“Don’t get excited” - NFL analyst pumps breaks on Colin Kaepernick's return to football

As Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned—and he could stay that way—Andrew Brandt, on The Rich Eisen Show, has suggested not to get too excited about the prospect of the quarterback's return.

Tom Brady will be coming back, but don't hold your breath about his future Hall of Fame counterpart, Drew Brees, doing the same. As for Kaepernick? It doesn't sound like teams are in on the idea of dealing with the media firestorm that will accompany bringing him aboard.

Brandt said:

“Well, I've also been talking quickly about Kaepernick. The tryout I think, was great. But don't get excited about a Kaepernick signing. He's been out, as everyone knows, five years. And I just don't think teams want to deal with stuff. Drama, potentially around backup players. I just think – he's going to be on a ready list–but don't get excited about that.”

Colin Kaepernick had interest from the Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis wanted to make a civil rights statement by giving Colin Kaepernick a workout. Still, the arrangement only worked without any leaks that it was happening.

As USA Today's Tyler Dragon relayed, Las Vegas didn't want to create any 'unnecessary drama' announcing it ahead of time:

"Wednesday’s workout with the Raiders has been in the works for a while. The Raiders and Colin Kaepernick kept things quiet because they didn’t want to create any unnecessary attention, per a source. NFL tryouts typically don’t generate national attention."

There has been no update on the Raiders signing Kaepernick as Derek Carr's backup. Given what Las Vegas went through with the Jon Gruden email controversy this past year, perhaps the PR people need a break.

NBC Sports' Peter King believes that Colin Kaepernick could still be on their radar this season should certain things break wrong for other teams:

"When I heard McDaniels say the Raiders had worked out a ton of guys, I thought of the Ready List, and thought of the ton of guys McDaniels and Ziegler saw Bill Belichick direct the Patriots to work out when they worked under Belichick... My guess is McDaniels and Ziegler have that Ready List, for sure, and the workout of Kaepernick was to see where he might fall on that list in case the Raiders get an injury at quarterback. Or in case another team gets a quarterback hurt and trades for [backup Nick] Mullens, leaving the Raiders with a roster spot to be filled by a quarterback."

Where this goes this offseason is a question on the minds of many hoping to see the revival of the Kaepernick saga reach its conclusion one way or another.

