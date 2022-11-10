Brett Favre finds himself in another scandal involving concussion drugs and many people are fed up with the Hall of Famer. One person in particular is disgusted by the latest scandal involving the legendary former quarterback. ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark took to Twitter to share his thoughts:

"The more that comes out about Brett Favre the more trash he movements become. I’ve debated why this isn’t a story covered by analyst, and I stand by it… But bruh how much foul 💩 can you do?"

The four-time NFL MVP fiscally supported the drug companies Prevacus and PresolMD. Favre reportedly invested $1 million of his own money into these organizations. Both companies allegedly overstated the power of their concussion drugs and their relationships with the NFL. He also allegedly aided the founder of both companies, Jacob VanLandingham, to get $2 million in capital for his drugs.

The money came from the same nonprofit Favre used to help finance a college volleyball stadium at his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi.

The drug companies created by VanLandingham and backed by the Super Bowl-winning quarterback were trying to raise funds for two concussion drugs. One drug was a nasal spray used to treat concussions and the other was a cream to limit or prevent concussions. Both have done radio, TV, and podcast interviews about the drugs and their benefits.

Per ESPN, VanLandingham had marketing documents for potential investors promoting the effectiveness of the nasal spray. The documents listed the lessening of swelling from a damaging brain injury and the positive results from tests of the cream.

The documents also listed several major names in the 'Key Advisory Members and Associates' section. These names include the NFL's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, and the NFL's executive vice president for health and safety innovation, Jeff Miller, and Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer. Very few of those listed connections were genuine.

Brett Favre's alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal

The former Green Bay Packers star is allegedly involved in the Mississippi welfare scandal. Over $70 million of the $98 million that was earmarked to help poorer families in the state was misused. One of the biggest benefactors of those monies was Brett Favre.

Following an audit, the nonprofit organization, Mississippi Community Education Center directly paid him $1.1 million. The money was for promotional ads and speaking engagements. However, the former NFL star never fulfilled those speaking appearances.

In a statement, Favre denied any misconduct and said he was unaware that the funds were supposed to go towards needy families:

“No one ever told me, and I did not know, that funds designated for welfare recipients were going to the University or me. I tried to help my alma mater (the University of Southern Mississippi), a public Mississippi state university, raise funds for a wellness center. My goal was and always will be to improve the athletic facilities at my university.”

So far, six people involved in the welfare scandal have been charged for their roles and five have pled guilty. Favre isn't among the people charged, but the clouds could be gathering as the saga is ongoing.

