NFL analyst Mike Greenberg placed Saquon Barkley alongside NFL legends like Tom Brady, Reggie White, Peyton Manning, and Deion Sanders after the Eagles RB's fantastic debut season.

As reported by ESPN's Get Up, Greenberg gave Barkley a spot in the pantheon of free agents in NFL history, who instantly reshaped their teams.

NFL analyst puts Saquon Barkley in Tom Brady and Deion Sanders' club in 1 aspect (Source: Via X/ GetUpESPN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In March 2024, Saquon Barkley signed a $46 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles for three years after he became a free agent to test the market.

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In Sunday's NFC Championship Game, he rushed for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns, helping his team punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

That said, this will be Barkley's first NFL Championship game appearance.

Talking about Mike Greenberg's other picks, when players like Reggie White, Deion Sanders, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady joined new teams as free agents, it shaped their careers and brought championships to their teams.

The late NFL DE Reggie White joined the Green Bay Packers in 1993 and three years later, helped his team win the 1996 Super Bowl.

In 1995, Deion Sanders signed with the Dallas Cowboys and helped the Cowboys win a Super Bowl in his first season with them.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning joined the Denver Broncos in 2012. Eventually, he led them to two Super Bowl appearances and an NFL Championship in 2015.

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 years with the New England Patriots. In his first year, he took home his seventh Super Bowl. Legend for a reason!

How did Saquon Barkley's contract pay off for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2024 NFL season?

When Saquon Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2024, he created headlines for signing with a NFC East rival.

Starting from his debut all the way to the NFL Playoffs, he has only boosted the Eagles’ offense throughout.

This season, he rushed for over 2,400 yards and is close to breaking former NFL RB Terrell Davis’ single-season rushing record

Before moving to Philadelphia, the Eagles RB played with the New York Giants from 2018 - 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.