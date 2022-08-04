"Is Deshaun Watson the kind of man you want your kids to look up to?" - NFL analyst questions Browns fans letting their children taking photos with QB

Deshaun Watson is mired in a storm of controversy that isn't anywhere closer to a resolution. On Monday, Judge Sue L. Robinson reached a verdict for the NFL's investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson.

Judge Robinson handed him a six-game suspension. She also noted that his pattern of conduct was more egregious than any case previously reviewed by the NFL. In her 16-page report, Robinson stated that Deshaun Watson had shown no remorse during that period.

As Judge Robinson was delivering her report, Watson was being mobbed for autographs by Cleveland Browns fans after training. Commenting on the scenes, Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk posted the following tweet:

"Deshaun Watson is signing lots of autographs for kids (in front of cameras, of course) at Browns training camp. I'd ask those kids' parents: Is Deshaun Watson the kind of man you want your kids to look up to?"

Watson was accused of engaging in sexually coercive and lewd behavior towards 24 women he hired for massage therapy. He denied the accusations against him, and two Texas grand juries declined to indict him for the same.

The NFL have appealed Deshaun Watson's suspension

Robinson's decision was slammed by a number of NFL fans and analysts for being too light. Especially considering the volume of allegations against Deshaun Watson.

The NFL chose to challenge the six-game suspension issued on Monday in pursuit of a tougher penalty. They are rumored to be seeking an indefinite suspension with the option of reinstatement after a year. The league could also recommend a fine for Watson amid concerns over his lack of remorse.

While Watson was not handed a fine, owing to games he is currently scheduled to miss, he currently stands to lose $345,000. Watson was handed a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract by the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The franchise front-loaded that contract to include a major chunk of his $46 million annual salary as a signing bonus. This explains the paltry sum Watson currently stands to lose.

While the NFLPA urged the league to abide by Judge Robinson's decision, the league said in a statement on Thursday:

"The CBA affords the NFL or NFLPA the right to appeal the discipline imposed by the Disciplinary Officer. Such an appeal must be filed within three days and would be heard by the Commissioner or his designee. The NFL notified the NFLPA that it will appeal Judge Robinson's disciplinary decision and filed its brief this afternoon. Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine who will hear the appeal."

Watson's suspension was the first case handled by an independent arbitrator as part of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. The NFLPA has until Friday to respond to the league's appeal. There's no timeline laid out in the CBA for a ruling to be made on the same.

It will be interesting to see what happens next in the ongoing saga.

