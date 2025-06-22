NFL analyst questions Kenny Pickett’s "game manager" fit in Browns QB room as Shedeur Sanders & Dillon Gabriel eye QB1 role

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition continues ahead of training camp, and would likely carry on into the preseason. Cleveland has five quarterbacks on the roster, with four of them competing for the starting QB1 role.

The Browns acquired four this offseason: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders from the draft, Joe Flacco as a free agent and Kenny Pickett via a trade. Deshaun Watson is still with the team, but is not expected to play next season.

There is a good chance that it will get rid of at least one of them before the regular season begins. The chances of Cleveland starting the season with five quarterbacks is slim.

Cleveland NFL analyst Nick Pedone recently shared his thoughts and predicted who will be left out. According to him, the Browns will likely move on from Pickett.

"I'm not convinced that he (Kenny Pickett) is not going to work out," Pedone said on Friday, via 92.3 The Fan. "I just think that's the clunkiest scenario, Pickett, in general. Because, I don't really understand where he fits in here. I think the path is probably Joe Flacco as the starter, and then bridge to Shedeur and Dillon Gabriel — whichever looks better."

Pedone argued in favor of Flacco, saying that the veteran's extensive experience may be crucial in assisting the rookies to become NFL-caliber signal-callers.

Why is Kenny Pickett the likeliest candidate to leave the Browns this offseason?

Nick Pedone expects Joe Flacco to begin the season as the starter, with either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel as the deputy.

"Kenny Pickett, I don't really understand where he fits from day one," Pedone said on Friday, via 92.3 The Fan. "I've never seen him play league-level quarterback. I do think Stefanski could salvage his career to bring some sort of game manager, but even that is a little bit hopeful."

Moving Sanders or Gabriel is unlikely as the Browns are expecting that either of them will grow to take over as the franchise quarterback. However, Pickett could build an offense around long-term, even though he might be a passable quarterback at the age of 27.

Although he might change the team's perspective with exceptionally strong preseason and training camp showing, his roster spot seems to be the most at risk.

The Browns quarterback issue is expected to be the subject of numerous rumors until the end of the offseason. However, for the time being, Pedone thinks Pickett is the odd one out.

