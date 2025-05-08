NFL analyst questions Lions drafting "duplicate" of $120,010,000 WR by giving up high capital 

NFL analyst Aaron Schatz of ESPN believes the Detroit Lions made a head-scratching pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

The Lions traded two 2026 third-round picks to move up to 70th overall to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa out of Arkansas. He gives Detroit another weapon on offense, but Schatz wasn't a fan of the pick.

Instead, Schatz believes he plays too similarly to Amon-Ra St. Brown, which will make it hard for him to see the field or make an impact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"TeSlaa to the Lions," Schatz wrote about the most head-scratching pick. "He scored basically zero in my Playmaker Score article featuring WR projections. ESPN's Scouts Inc. rankings did have TeSlaa listed but as the No. 17 receiver and No. 157 prospect. And yet, the Lions dealt two 2026 third-round picks for him. He's at best a duplicate of Detroit's best receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

TeSlaa is a 6-foot-4 receiver who can play the middle of the field, similar to St. Brown, which is why Schatz isn't a fan of the pick.

TeSlaa recorded 28 receptions for 546 yards and 3 touchdowns in his second season at Arkansas. He began his college career at Hillsdale.

Another ESPN analyst criticizes Lions' pick of Isaac TeSlaa

Aaron Schatz wasn't the only ESPN analyst who called Isaac TeSlaa the most head-scratching pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen of ESPN called TeSlaa his most head-scratching pick and didn't think he was worth the Lions trading up for.

"Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa to the Lions (No. 70). I can see the traits with TeSlaa. He's a 6-foot-4 target with seam-stretching ability, and he posted explosive testing numbers (4.43 40-yard dash, 39½-inch vertical). However, he is still a developing prospect, and it cost the Lions two 2026 third-rounders to trade up for him," Bowen added.

Ad

As Bowen notes, TeSlaa is still a developing prospect, but Detroit is a legit Super Bowl contender and needs players to make an impact right now and not in the future.

Although two ESPN NFL analysts aren't fans of the picks, TeSlaa will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong and be an impactful receiver for the Lions.

TeSlaa joins a receiver room that features St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.