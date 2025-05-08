NFL analyst questions Lions drafting "duplicate" of $120,010,000 WR by giving up high capital 

NFL analyst Aaron Schatz of ESPN believes the Detroit Lions made a head-scratching pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Lions traded two 2026 third-round picks to move up to 70th overall to select wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa out of Arkansas. He gives Detroit another weapon on offense, but Schatz wasn't a fan of the pick.
Instead, Schatz believes he plays too similarly to Amon-Ra St. Brown, which will make it hard for him to see the field or make an impact.
"TeSlaa to the Lions," Schatz wrote about the most head-scratching pick. "He scored basically zero in my Playmaker Score article featuring WR projections. ESPN's Scouts Inc. rankings did have TeSlaa listed but as the No. 17 receiver and No. 157 prospect. And yet, the Lions dealt two 2026 third-round picks for him. He's at best a duplicate of Detroit's best receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown."
TeSlaa is a 6-foot-4 receiver who can play the middle of the field, similar to St. Brown, which is why Schatz isn't a fan of the pick.
TeSlaa recorded 28 receptions for 546 yards and 3 touchdowns in his second season at Arkansas. He began his college career at Hillsdale.
Another ESPN analyst criticizes Lions' pick of Isaac TeSlaa
Aaron Schatz wasn't the only ESPN analyst who called Isaac TeSlaa the most head-scratching pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen of ESPN called TeSlaa his most head-scratching pick and didn't think he was worth the Lions trading up for.
"Wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa to the Lions (No. 70). I can see the traits with TeSlaa. He's a 6-foot-4 target with seam-stretching ability, and he posted explosive testing numbers (4.43 40-yard dash, 39½-inch vertical). However, he is still a developing prospect, and it cost the Lions two 2026 third-rounders to trade up for him," Bowen added.
As Bowen notes, TeSlaa is still a developing prospect, but Detroit is a legit Super Bowl contender and needs players to make an impact right now and not in the future.
Although two ESPN NFL analysts aren't fans of the picks, TeSlaa will have a chance to prove the doubters wrong and be an impactful receiver for the Lions.
TeSlaa joins a receiver room that features St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy among others.
