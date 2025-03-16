NFL analyst questions Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett’s decision of not leaving Raiders and Browns to play for “best teams”

One NFL analyst expressed his displeasure about the decisions made by two high-profile defensive players. Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby extended his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, while six-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett signed a new deal with the Cleveland Browns.

On the Colin Cowherd podcast Friday, Danny Parkins said it was disappointing that both players chose loyalty over a chance to win the Super Bowl.

"In football, I want to see these guys be straight mercenaries and see the best players in their prime play on the best teams," Parkins said (22:00).

Earlier this month, Crosby signed a three-year extension with the Raiders for $106.5 million with $91.5 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL for an average annual salary ($35.5 million), before Myles Garrett re-signed with the Browns a few days later for four years, $160 million with $123.5 million ($40 million per year).

Parkins explained why he was disappointed Crosby decided to stick with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

"It’s cool, it’s admirable, you’re name will be in the ring of honor, but I’m bummed. I want to see Maxx Crosby in his prime on a great team," Parkins added.

Garrett meanwhile requested a trade from the only NFL team he’s ever played for in February before extending with the Browns, a move many believe was down to money. Parkins said:

"You could have gotten the money without saying you didn’t want to go from Cleveland to Canton. They were gonna pay you. You said you wanted to win and then you’re back."

In 2024, the Raiders finished with a record of 4-13, while the Browns finished 3-14.

Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett’s consistency

While many might question Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett’s loyalty given their talent level and how poorly their teams have finished, there’s no denying they’ve both been consistently elite players at the defensive end spot.

Crosby has had over a dozen tackles for losses in every one of his NFL campaigns, while Garett has registered 10+ sacks in all but one of his seasons as a pro (seven in 2017).

Crosby has had 30 or more tackles at the defensive end spot in every season except the last one (28 in 2024), though he missed some time in 2024 with an ankle injury. Garett had a career-high 40 tackles for the Browns last season.

Both players led their teams in sacks last season, with Crosby recording 7.5 and Garrett 14.

