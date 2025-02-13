NFL analyst questions potential Aaron Rodgers fit with Tennessee Titans

Aaron Rodgers appears to have been given the closing-time conversation. He can stay in the league if he wants, but he won't be able to stay with the New York Jets, who are going in a new direction. As such, the quarterback now officially has the green light to start looking at potential scenarios.

One potential landing spot many have floated is the Tennessee Titans. However, one NFL analyst is doubting whether it's truly an option. Speaking on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio pointed toward the team's President of Football Operations Chad Brinker as a reason to doubt the fit.

"The Titans, the thing that that I'm fascinated by Chad Brinker the new guy in charge of the football operation, president of football operations," Florio said. "He's in charge. He had 13 years in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers. ... He knows all there is to know about Aaron Rodgers, the guy who's a potential pain in your a**."

"[Rodgers also] wanted to get Brian Gutekunst fired, reportedly," Florio added. "And I have no reason to doubt Charles Robinson's report on that matter. He may not want to have anything to do with Brinker." [10:38:11:37]

The report Florio referenced was dropped in 2021 by Yahoo Sports, near the end of Rodgers' Packers tenure. Jordan Love was already on the team by that point and Rodgers wasn't happy with the decision made by GM Brian Gutekunst.

Exploring Aaron Rodgers' potential fit vs Will Levis

Aaron Rodgers at New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty

Of course, if winning trumps all, personal grievances and 13 years of history might need to be overcome by both sides. If the Titans are hungry to change at the quarterback position going into free agency and Aaron Rodgers is sitting open for the taking after throwing for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, they might not have a practical reason to say no.

If they decline and choose to roll with Will Levis, they'd be choosing the quarterback who threw for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season. In other words, they'd be choosing the quarterback who threw for less than half as many touchdowns and more interceptions over a potential grudge from years prior.

Of course, with the top pick in the NFL Draft, the Titans might pick Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward to lean on, but they still would need a mentor for him and someone to buy time.

Would they rather hand the reins over to Levis or Rodgers to lay the record foundation for Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders?

