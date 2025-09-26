NFL analyst raises doubts about Daniel Jones' consistency despite QB's stunning Colts debut

Daniel Jones' start to the season has been outstanding. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback has been able to impressively lead the team to a 3-0 start, keeping their hopes of a playoff apperance alive.

This is massive turnaround from the same quarterback who struggled for most of his time with the New York Giants.

In a ESPN article published on Friday, NFL analyst Matt Bowen has tried to explain why we are seeing this improvement in performance from Jones.

Bowen also raised some doubts about whether he will be able to keep this form up, highlighting one part of his game that may be a concern.

"But my concern for Jones moving forward is his ability to make smart decisions and throw with accuracy when he is truly pressured...Can he still play at a high level when his internal clock is sped up due to edge or interior pressure?"

Under pressure, Jones has a completion rate at 50% , below the 66% completion rate for passes against the blitz. When pressured, his average pass yardage dramatically falls.

It is worth mentioning the three opponents that the Colts have played this season (Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans).

Two of these games were against severely weakened teams, and the win against the Broncos was caused by a unique field goal situation. Jones was strong in all of these games, but none of these defenses were a major challenge.

Can Daniel Jones succeed against the Los Angeles Rams?

In week four, Jones and the Colts face their first real challenge of the season in the Los Angeles Rams.

This is the team who nearly defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. In terms of pressuring the quarterback, the Rams are significantly stronger in this ability than any of the team's they have played so far.

This week will be our first chance to see how the "new" Daniel Jones fares against a high power defense.

If he is able to remain consistent and repeat what he has been doing this season against the Rams, then fans need to begin to consider both a Colts Playoff run, and a potential Pro Bowl apperance for Jones.

