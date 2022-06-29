“Guy hasn’t even played a snap” - NFL analyst ranks Deshaun Watson trade among worst in NFL history

Deshaun Watson has not played a snap with the Browns, and it may take a while (perhaps forever) before he ever does suit up and take the field at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Because of that, Brian Peacock, while speaking on the Peacock & Williamson NFL Podcast, said that trading for him ranks among the worst trades in the history of the league.

Peacock began by offering the Herschel Walker trade as one of the NFL's worst, providing the context that there were conditional picks involved:

"And so at this point, I mean, the Herschel Walker trade, right, like that's, that's the pinnacle of bad NFL trades, but that one took years. And even at the time of the Herschel Walker trade, the Vikings didn't know that the Cowboys were going to utilize all of these mechanisms in that trade because if you go back to the Herschel Walker trade, they traded players, but if the players got cut, then the Cowboys would get picks instead."

"Right. And so the Cowboys ended up cutting all the players that they got in trade because they wanted the picks instead, the picks were more valuable in a different era. I think it's easier to swindle somebody in that era."

He then pivoted to talking about why the Browns trading for Deshaun Watson in 2022 was a disaster Cleveland should have seen coming, given the information on-hand:

"There's too much knowledge, too much information now and to me with the lack of due diligence by the Browns, I think this is already just with the way this has gone in the first six months, guy hasn't even played a snap for the Browns yet. This looks like one of, if not the worst trades in NFL history to me."

NFL recommends one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson

According to USA Today Sports, the NFL informed Robinson of its recommendation that there should be an indefinite suspension for Deshaun Watson, lasting at least a year.

Apparently, they gave this information the day prior to his hearing with the league. At this point, the hearing is expected to last multiple days.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in front of jointly appointed Judge Sue Robinson has adjourned for the day. The expectation is that it’ll continue tomorrow. The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in front of jointly appointed Judge Sue Robinson has adjourned for the day. The expectation is that it’ll continue tomorrow.

There's almost no way the league will be able to let Watson off unscathed given the potential media firestorm that would follow. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could lose his team amidst a Supreme Court investigation into toxic workplace conditions for women within the organization.

That'd be too bad of a look for the NFL to deal with and could get them in more trouble with the US government - which appears willing and able to meddle with the league right now.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit Peacock & Williamson NFL Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Deshaun Watson suit up in 2022 at all? Yes No 0 votes so far