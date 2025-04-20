NFL analyst ranks star RB Cam Skattebo as the 98th best prospect in 2025 Draft

Cam Skattebo is one of the many highly rated running backs in this year's NFL draft. The Arizona State star has been linked with a few teams, with some suggesting that he could be a Day 2 pick.

On Sunday, ESPN's Jeff Legwold revealed his top 100 prospects, and Skattebo found himself toward the back end of the list and ranked the RB at No. 98.

Legwold recalled Skattebo's stellar final year at ASU, but suggested that the player might not be able to put up similar numbers or break as many tackles against NFL linebackers. The analyst did, however, praise Skattebo's speed and ferocity, which could add some serious firepower to an offensive backfield.

Skattebo flaunted his athleticism at the Scouting Combine, recording a vertical jump of 39.5 inches. He also recorded a leap of 10 feet, 3 inches during the broad jump.

During ASU's pro day, Skattebo showcased his speed, completing his 40-yard dash in 4.66 seconds.

In his final year at Arizona State, Skattebo racked up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns on 293 carries, while contributing 605 yards and three touchdowns on 45 receptions. The RB was selected as a first-team All-American and was also named the Peach Bowl Offensive MVP.

Skattebo also finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024.

Cam Skattebo predicted to join Kansas City Chiefs, as per "The Athletic's" Dane Brugler

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Imagn

Dane Brugler of "The Athletic" released his latest mock draft during the week and predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs will take Cam Skattebo with the No. 95 pick.

Kansas City fell short of completing a historic three-peat of Super Bowls when it lost the big game to the Philadelphia Eagles in February this year. However, the Chiefs will be aiming to fine-tune their roster at the draft and they could do with a star running back.

This past season, Kareem Hunt was the leading rusher for the Chiefs with 728 rushing yards, while Isiah Pacheco was second on the list with 310 rushing yards.

The Chiefs might be looking for a running back in the early rounds, and could eye a move for Skattebo since he is one of the best RBs in this year's draft.

