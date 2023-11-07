Mac Jones and Justin Fields have seen the dark side of the NFL fandom as much as any active quarterback in the NFL. However, those same fans are cutting Zach Wilson slack in his third season. At least, that is what NFL analyst Myles Simmons accused parts of the NFL zeitgeist of on Pro Football Talk on Tuesday. Here's how he put it in a scathing rant:

"We are talking about a guy who is in year three, and I am sick and tired of moving the goalposts of, 'oh, he's improving. Oh, he's doing this. Why can't you cut him some slack?' Why are we judging him on a different standard than we judge every single freakin quarterback in the National Football League."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, naming the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears quarterbacks as Exhibits A and B:

"Are we cutting Mac Jones slack? Are we cutting Justin Fields slack? No, we're not. I'm tired of doing this. I've had enough. Let's judge Zach Wilson on the same things that we judge other quarterbacks on. If you can't pilot an offense in year three, that's a problem and he can't. ... That's what frustrates me."

Zach Wilson is on pace for career year in relief of Aaron Rodgers

Zach Wilson at Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

While he's been far from impressive in his third season, Wilson has seen growth this year with the New York Jets. In 2021, he threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. In 2022, he threw for 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions. This year through nine weeks, he has thrown for five touchdowns, five interceptions, and 1,600 yards.

Additionally, Zach Wilson currently has the best completion percentage of his career, completing 59.9% of his throws, more than four percent better than his 2021 season. Of course, all of these marks fall well below the NFL average and don't come within a light year of what's considered exceptional in the league.

In comparison, Patrick Mahomes threw for 41 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 5,250 yards in 2022 and many called it a down year for him.

One thing that appears to be clear to many is that once Aaron Rodgers retires from the league and moves on from the New York Jets, they'll be left looking for a new signal caller. Will they be able to do so with a roster full of playoff experience following a run with Rodgers?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.