“What’s this relationship like?” - NFL analyst worries about potential friction between DK Metcalf and Drew Lock

DK Metcalf and quarterback Drew Lock will be on the Seattle Seahawks' roster entering the 2022 season. But could there be possible friction between the two? On the NFL Network morning show Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt questioned what type of relationship the two will have this upcoming season.

Brandt said:

“He threw 15 picks in 13 games. He makes a lot of mistakes. Josh Allen made a lot of mistakes as a young guy. Baker Mayfield, name it. Burrow as a rookie before he got hurt, fine. You got to rein that in. You got to rein that in because if he goes out and throws 15 interceptions? The Seahawks are gonna be a top ten draft pick next year. I don't think that could have a team. And also, D.K. runs a little hot sometimes, and he had a Hall of Fame quarterback. What's this relationship like? Maybe is it better because Lock is younger, maybe there’s more of a kinship?”

Brandt concluded his point by saying the relationship could be combustible between Metcalf and Lock, especially if Lock throws three first-half interceptions in a game:

"But if he doesn't get the ball, and Lock does throw three interceptions in the first half? What is DK doing at halftime? I don't think it's all that great. It's a little combustible. I'm rooting for the guy [because] I like his personality. But I'm shocked this is where they went. Put it that way. I can't believe they landed on him.”

Seattle acquired Lock as part of the trade with the Denver Broncos that sent longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Lock started 21 games for the Broncos in his three seasons.

Nate Polvogt @NatePolvogt What if Drew Lock is really good in Seattle? What if Drew Lock is really good in Seattle?

He threw for 4,970 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with the Broncos, leading the league in interceptions in the 2020 season with 15.

DK Metcalf and his time with the Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf

The receiver was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played 49 games. He made his first Pro Bowl in the 2020 season after getting 83 receptions for 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

Last season, Metcalf caught 75 passes for 967 yards receiving and 12 touchdown receptions.

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay



“If it’s lame being a square, if it’s lame treating your wife good, then I’ll be lame too.” @dkm14 on people calling Russell Wilson a square:“If it’s lame being a square, if it’s lame treating your wife good, then I’ll be lame too.” .@dkm14 on people calling Russell Wilson a square:“If it’s lame being a square, if it’s lame treating your wife good, then I’ll be lame too.” https://t.co/KjbScnvCfF

Entering the 2022 season, Metcalf has a new quarterback in Lock under center after having Wilson for his first three seasons. We’ll see how this relationship plays out this season.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Kyle Brandt? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht