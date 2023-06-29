Aaron Rodgers had an extremely disappointing 2022 NFL season in his final year with the Green Bay Packers, especially considering his expectations. He entered the year being the defending NFL MVP from each of the previous two seasons. He also owned an active streak of three consecutive regular seasons with 13 wins at least.

Despite the incredible recent success, Rodgers failed to lead the Packers to the NFL playoffs last year and significantly regressed in many statistical categories. NFL analyst Warren Sharp recently released a report breaking down one of Rodgers' most alarming weakneses during the 2022 NFL season. His numbers say he was an absolute disaster attempting deep passes.

Here's what Sharp found in his data:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Aaron Rodgers attempted 40 passes 30+ yards downfield. He completed just 6, 6-of-40, 4 INTs to only 2 TDs. As a result, the Packers ranked #30 in EPA/att, #29 in success & YPA on such deeper passes. Zach Wilson also had 6 completions... but on only 16 attempts. Map looks gross."

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Aaron Rodgers attempted 40 passes 30+ yards downfield



he completed just 6



6-of-40



4 INTs to only 2 TDs



as a result, the Packers ranked #30 in EPA/att, #29 in success & YPA on such deeper passes



(Zach Wilson also had 6 completions... but on only 16 attempts)



map looks gross Aaron Rodgers attempted 40 passes 30+ yards downfieldhe completed just 66-of-404 INTs to only 2 TDsas a result, the Packers ranked #30 in EPA/att, #29 in success & YPA on such deeper passes(Zach Wilson also had 6 completions... but on only 16 attempts)map looks gross https://t.co/hrufu8zDHi

"Not only was Aaron Rodgers 40 attempts the #1 most attempts of any QB... only 1 other QB had more than 30 attempts. Rodgers was chucking and chucking without getting anything accomplished."

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball



only 1 other QB had more than 30 attempts



Rodgers was chucking and chucking without getting anything accomplished



twitter.com/jasonjwilde/st… Jason Wilde @jasonjwilde



Also, how do we interpret this data? 12’s accuracy cratering? Him missing 17? The thumb injury? Lack of chemistry with young WRs? Lack of confidence in 9 after first play drop? @SharpFootball I get that 6 is a low number of completions. Is 40 a comparative low number of attempts vs. other QBs?Also, how do we interpret this data? 12’s accuracy cratering? Him missing 17? The thumb injury? Lack of chemistry with young WRs? Lack of confidence in 9 after first play drop? @SharpFootball I get that 6 is a low number of completions. Is 40 a comparative low number of attempts vs. other QBs?Also, how do we interpret this data? 12’s accuracy cratering? Him missing 17? The thumb injury? Lack of chemistry with young WRs? Lack of confidence in 9 after first play drop? not only was Aaron Rodgers 40 attempts the #1 most attempts of any QB...only 1 other QB had more than 30 attemptsRodgers was chucking and chucking without getting anything accomplished not only was Aaron Rodgers 40 attempts the #1 most attempts of any QB...only 1 other QB had more than 30 attemptsRodgers was chucking and chucking without getting anything accomplishedtwitter.com/jasonjwilde/st…

Aaron Rodgers was uncharacteristically inefficient during his disappointing 2022 NFL season. This is a major surprise, especially considering that his efficiency has historically been one of his best attributes. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history in this category, including being the all-time leader in touchdowns-to-interceptions ratio.

Losing Davante Adams last year after he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders may have played a huge role in his decline. Playing with a relatively inexperienced group of wide receivers could have been another. He was also playing with a brand new offensive coordinator last year after having a ton of success with his previous one. Luckily for him, he will rejoin that coordinator with the New York Jets.

A reunion with Nathaniel Hackett may be just what Aaron Rodgers needs

Nathaniel Hackett

Prior to accepting the job as the head coach of the Denver Broncos for the 2022 NFL season, Nathaniel Hackett served as Aaron Rodgers' offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers. The pairing resulted in some of Rodgers' best seasons, including two consecutive NFL MVP awards.

Hackett didn't even last one full year with the Broncos after his failed pairing with quarterback Russell Wilson. A reunion with his former offensive coordinator may be just what Aaron Rodgers needs to rebound from his alarming 2022 disappointments.

It could even be one of the reasons why Rodgers wanted to join the New York Jets in the first place. Hackett was signed before the Rodgers trade and may have been one of the motivating factors for Rodgers to "force" his way there.

Poll : 0 votes