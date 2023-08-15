NFL analyst reveals biggest downside to Jets pairing up Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook, the latest addition to Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets, has seen an outpour of support from fans, pundits and analysts. Seemingly no one has had a negative take on Dalvin Cook. However, it does make things potentially more difficult for Fantasy owners with a stake in the battle.

Speaking on SportsCenter, NFL analyst Scott Van Pelt explained about the move while speaking with Damien Woody:

"You were on the fantasy football marathon earlier, creates questions like who do you draft? Well, that's a fantasy question. The reality for the Jets is now you just have a really talented bunch of backs. Zonovan Knight was good at the end of last year. Michael Carter's there as well. So a lot of riches there."

New York Jets new running back roster with Dalvin Cook

Dalvin Cook at New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

According to ESPN's depth chart, the network believes that Breece Hall still remains the starter. However, thanks to his ongoing recovery from an ACL injury from last season, his health for Week 1 remains a question mark. Either way, Cook and Hall appear to be in line to share the responsibilities in 2023.

Behind them, Michael Carter will be sliding in as the third-string back. 2023 will be his third season in the league and he'll be attempting to rebound from a slide from 4.3 yards per carry in 2021 to 3.5 yards per carry in 2022. Fourth on the depth chart currently is Zonovan Knight, who averaged 3.5 yards per carry last year in his rookie season.

At the top, Hall is coming off a season in which he was averaging 5.8 yards per carry and after seven games, he had already totalled 463 yards and four touchdowns. It was going to be a year to remember, but the aforementioned ACL injury knocked things asunder.

Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook is coming off four consecutive years of at least 1,000 yards on the ground. That said, his average yards per carry has taken a small step back from his peak. In 2020, he rushed for 5.0 yards per carry. In 2022, he rushed for 4.4 yards per carry.

In 2020, he rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2022, he rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. The pattern of regression has begun for the running back. Will it carry over into New York or will he see a rejuvenation without Kirk Cousins?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt and H/T Sportskeeda.