NFL analyst reveals Eagles' "dire need" ahead of draft day with Dallas Goedert's uncertain future

NFL analyst Ben Solak of ESPN believes the Philadelphia Eagles have a dire need to address in the draft, and it's a surprising one.

The Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and their defensive line was one of the best in the league. Yet, Solak believes adding multiple defensive line is a must, even with Dallas Goedert's future up in the air.

"The Eagles walk into the 2025 draft a little needier than in usual years," Solak wrote... "Pending a trade of tight end Dallas Goedert, the most dire need is along the defensive line. Edge rusher and defensive tackle are both on the table at No. 32, and whatever is neglected will likely catch a pick on Day 2."

Solak continued:

"The Eagles can't plug every gap with an early-drafted rookie, but it's a win if they come away with some pass rush support and a new starter in the secondary."

It is interesting that Solak believes the Eagles need to address their defensive line in the draft. Yet, Philadelphia did lose Milton Williams in free agency, and Brandon Graham retired, and both played pivotal roles for the Eagles winning the Super Bowl last season.

Dallas Goedert's future with the Eagles up in the air

Star tight end Dallas Goedert is in the final year of his lucrative, four-year, $57 million contract with the Eagles, and his future with the team is up in the air.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman says Goedert being in the final year of his deal won't impact how they look at the draft.

"The way we look at the draft is it's a separate entity to anything else that's going on," Roseman said, via NFL.com. "We've got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can't make up any positions and make them better than they're not. We have to really have a true process. So, it really doesn't affect us."

Goedert has been with the Eagles since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, he recorded 42 receptions for 496 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Philadelphia will have the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have eight total picks.

