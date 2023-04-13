“They’re great on hallucinogens” - NFL analyst on what he thinks Girl Scout cookies have in common with Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers is in the midst of what could be his most tumultuous offseason yet. The quarterback has taken time in each of the last several years to tease a potential end to his time in Green Bay, but this time, he appears to be serious.

Still, the quarterback's future has appeared to take on a different priority in the NFL zeitgeist in 2023.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt compared the quarterback to one delicacy in what could be a bizarrely accurate way.

Here's how he put it:

Will Aaron Rodgers reach the playoffs in 2023?

"Cookie comp for Aaron Rodgers, I'll just say Girl Scout cookies. It comes up every year, the same type of year. It's kind of this pressure involved with it it's kind of strangely expensive, even though they're really good."

He continued, lamenting both the process of buying cookies and the process of keeping up with the league:

"You feel like you're pressured and you kind of don't want to, but you still have to talk about it. I'm sure they're great on hallucinogens. They're always around every year, the same type of year. And we're kind of forced to be exposed to it."

Aaron Rodgers' potential future team rumored to be looking into blockbuster acquisition

No. 12 at Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

The New York Jets are on deck to get one of the biggest names in the league, but some pundits have been pushing the team to do more.

In addition to No. 12, a few are floating DeAndre Hopkins as a potential addition to the franchise. Both players are distinguished veterans and only know one speed on the practice field.

Of course, most agree that they should first focus on enticing the Packers to give up their quarterback first, but others see a new receiver as an opportunity to that end. With another receiver, it may push the quarterback to whisper even louder in the ear of general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Could the Jets have a new starting quarterback and number one wide receiver for 2023?

