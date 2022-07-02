NFL analyst reveals minimum number of games that Deshaun Watson will be suspended

The Deshaun Watson sage continues to drag on, doesn't it? With 24 civil suits leveled at the Cleveland Browns quarterback, 20 of which have been settled, attention has turned to what the NFL will do.

There is no question that the 26-year-old will get suspended, the question is simply how long. The league is thought to be pushing for a year-long ban for Watson, but we are still waiting on the final verdict from judge Sue Robinson.

NFL analyst Andrew Brandt, who was speaking on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, gave his thoughts on how long Watson's suspension could be.

Brandt said:

"You know, and the reports are that the NFL has wanted a year plus, in other words, indefinite where he can reapply after a year, which would sort of give him make sure he's on his best behavior this year and not reaching out so he could play next year

Brandt continued:

"I don't know what the NFLPA wants, maybe no discipline, which seems to be very, I don't know, pie in the sky to suggest no discipline. There's reports that maybe both sides would take six, eight games, I don't see the NFL taking that. But, you know, this could all be negotiated before it gets back to judge Robinson today or before it goes to appeal. Before she renders her opinion at call being negotiate."

Brandt added:

"Will the NFL take a year? I think so. Would Watson's team take a year? Probably not. So we'll see where this lands…. I'd predict between eight games and a season."

Could Cleveland still make playoffs without Watson?

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

With an impending suspension looming over their franchise quarterback, what does it mean for the Browns and their playoff hopes? In a nutshell, it essentially reduces it to zero. Not completely, but close enough.

With Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs the quarterbacks on the roster (assuming no Mayfield), can they carry Cleveland to the postseason? It does seem highly unlikely.

While the Browns have a stacked roster, the defense is stout and the offense with Amari Cooper, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, there is explosiveness everywhere. However, someone needs to take control of it all.

We could be proven wrong and given their division, with the Ravens looking to bounce back and the emergence of the Bengals. Who knows what the Steelers will be like this season, but there are a lot of question marks surrounding the Browns.

Unfortunately, when you give a player $230 million guaranteed, your future is tied directly to them. If Watson is out for a year, then the Browns could be as well.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Ross Tucker Football Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far