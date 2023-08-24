NFL analyst reveals one star much more well-known than Patrick Mahomes, and it isn’t even close

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the last dregs of his victory over Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl in February. When he won the Big Game, seemingly every analyst was putting him on a pace to rub shoulders with Tom Brady.

Since then, it has been nothing but praise, and seemingly no one could be head and shoulders above the quarterback in any category. That is, until one zooms out beyond football.

Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Jamie Erdahl named the rapper Drake as a star so much bigger than Patrick Mahomes that it isn't funny. Here's how she put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Drake is so much more recognizable than Patrick Mahomes. This man is probably on billboards internationally. He has collaborations with fashion houses. We wore his sweatshirts last November and they were like $800... Mahomes, I appreciate you and erespect you within the parameters of football... Drake, it's Drake."

Patrick Mahomes' next challenge announces itself

Patrick Mahomes at Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints

If the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller truly is as competitive as he came off in the Netflix docuseries "Quarterback," Mahomes will want to find a way to elevate his stardom beyond football.

Of course, the sport is one of the most lucrative entertainment businesses in the world. But Mahomes deserves more than that, especially with the lucrative endorsements he has bagged in the last couple of years.

The sport still has a limited foothold on the international stage. Sure, a few games per year are played beyond the water's edge, but they are far from the ubiquity of something as simple as music.

Music made by stars like Aaron Rodgers' Taylor Swift is blared across the world in a variety of situations, and a complete experience can be had in just a few minutes.

Meanwhile, other forms of globalized entertainment take much longer to experience in full. While one can turn off the television and mostly avoid everything shown on it, music is inescapable, and as such, music stars get much more exposure.

This isn't to say that Mahomes will be aiming to be the next big rapper when Father Time comes, but rather that, like most NFL stars, the media becomes their next destination. For example, stars like Tom Brady and Richard Sherman, who have made a name for themselves by screaming on the gridiron, are now on deck to communicate the sport to the fans.

In other words, the grind never stops.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 164 votes