“He’s going to be pi**” - NFL analyst says Aaron Rodgers isn’t a preferred quarterback for the new rookie wide receivers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not the preferred option for rookie wide receivers, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The 38-year-old reigning NFL MVP lost his most trusted weapon in Davante Adams as he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. This leaves a rather big hole to fill in the Packers' offense.

Due to Adams' absence, many think that the Packers will take a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft.

Despite Rodgers being one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Florio, speaking on the PFT PM podcast, thinks that there will be too much pressure on the rookie receiver to become the number one receiver in Green Bay's offense.

Florio said:

"But I don't know that I would want that pressure of becoming the presumptive number one receiver in Aaron Rodgers' offense, and he's going to be pissed at me if I make a mistake. And I've got a narrow, thin margin for error in training camp and forget about the off-season program, because he's not going to be there."

Florio added:

"So a lot of pressure on that guy, you better be sure that whoever you make that pick, is ready to come in and handle it. So, maybe you do need to, maybe you need one in the second round, one in the first round, two in the first round, whatever."

Florio continued:

"But I do think they need multiple receivers, guys that they believe can contribute right away. But one thing we know about the draft, there is that crapshoot element, they may think the guy is going to work out, but they're not going to know until he gets there.”

Will Aaron Rodgers get a new receiver?

Aaron Rodgers

In all likelihood, the Packers will take a receiver at some point in the draft to get Aaron Rodgers some help on the outside. Many Mock Drafts have Green Bay potentially taking Drake London out of USC provided he lasts until pick 22. Regardless of who the Packers take, Rodgers could make it work.

The Packers need another receiver after losing Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (now with the Chiefs). Many think that Green Bay could try and trade up in the first round to get their hands on a top-tier receiver, but that remains unclear.

Either way, this time, it finally looks like the Packers will be taking a receiver in the first round for the first time in what feels like forever. Just who it will be remains to be seen.

But one thing is for certain, they will have big shoes to fill in Green Bay’s offense and will need to play well quickly if Rodgers and the Packers are going to get to where they want to be.

