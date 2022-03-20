"A point of no return"- NFL analyst claims Davante Adams made up his mind about the Raiders long before Aaron Rodgers signed the contract

According to NFL analyst Albert Breer, wide receiver Davante Adams planned to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders before Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed his new deal.

The former Green Bay receiver agreed to a five-year, $140 million dollar deal with the Raiders.

Spotrac @spotrac

Full Breakdown: Davante Adams' #Raiders Contract(h/t @ProFootballTalk)
- 5 yrs, $140M
- $22.75M guaranteed at sign
- $42.9M more in 2023
- 3 yrs, $67.5M practical

Cap Hits
2022: $8.2M
2023: $30.4M
2024: $21.3M
2025: $40M
2026: $40M

51% of this is fluff

On the Rich Eisen Show, Breer stated that the five-time Pro Bowl receiver reached a point of no return in his mind in wanting to play with the Raiders.

"I'd assume, I'd assume that there was I you know, there are enough breadcrumbs here where it does seem like, you know, I like Davante had it in his head that, you know, my college teammate's there, it's a team I grew up rooting for it's a team I've dreamed of playing for. And oh, by the way, like now I find out that they're willing to satisfy every financial desire that I have. You know, I like I think he's just kind of that maybe that thought deep in Davante's head had gone to a point of no return. And, I mean, it's a great sign for the for the I mean, I'll throw this in there too.”

Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas.Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.

Breer concluded his interview by saying that Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels is bringing in talent like Adams to help Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on offense:

“Just to finish up Rich. You look at Josh McDaniels and what he's doing in Vegas, and how opposite it is of what they did in Denver, where he immediately sidles up to the quarterback and partners with the quarterback and has been so effusive on Derek Carr. And now instead of tearing the team down, and bringing in middling pieces the way they did in Denver. You know, they're going and they're going big game hunting and bringing in Chandler Jones into Davante Adams. I could see why that would be attractive to somebody like Adams."

Davante Adams and His Career with the Packers

Green Bay drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He made the Pro Bowl five times and was an AP first-team All-Pro selection in each of the last two seasons.

In his eight-year NFL career, he had 669 receptions for 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdown catches all with the Packers. He is second in franchise history in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.

He’ll be reunited with his Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr as the 29-year-old receiver will play his ninth season in the NFL in a new uniform, competing in a new division in 2022.

