NFL Analyst says Giants’ QB moves could push Travis Hunter off the board before Patriots pick

The New England Patriots could miss out on Travis Hunter if the New York Giants make a surprising decision in the upcoming NFL draft. The Patriots have several options at No. 4, with high-profile players named as potential targets for the four-time Super Bowl champion.

Ad

Hunter could be an intriguing option for the Pats, given his versatility and ability to impact the game on both ends. NFL analyst John Middlekauff explained on Friday how the Giants could ruin the Patriots' plans regarding Hunter.

"I would say this: it sucks for the Patriots if Carter, assuming he's healthy, is off the board and Travis Hunter is off the board," Middlekauff said (Timestamp: 8:34). "If the Giants pass on Shedeur Sanders, that sucks, because it’s clear there are two guys that are just way better, and then there’s the next crew. McMillan? I could not take him fourth overall.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wouldn’t take him in the top 10, but that’s just me. I mean, there are some people that like him more than others. I mean, you watch the right game against New Mexico, and he had 700 yards."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are considered players who can be picked in the first three selections of the 2025 NFL draft.

The Patriots found their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye, but they still have much work to do to become a competitive team. Hunter could improve their secondary from Day 1, but as of right now, it's anybody's guess what the Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the Giants are planning.

Ad

NFL analyst predicts Travis Hunter's position as a pro

On Saturday, NFL analyst Gregg Cosell shared his thoughts on where Travis Hunter will play in the league. He was a cornerback and wide receiver in college and has stated his desire to do the same in the NFL. Cosell believes he would be a full-time corner with the chance to play offensive snaps.

Ad

"I personally believe that Travis Hunter will play corner," Cosell said. "He went to the Combine as a corner, which means to me that his advisors and maybe NFL teams said, 'Hey, you’re a corner.' But I think there will always be package plays for Travis Hunter as a receiver, but I think he’ll be a full-time corner."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Patriots have Mike Vrabel, a man willing to take risks, as their coach. This could be a good fit for Hunter, but time will tell how this situation unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.