"I don't think it's impossible" - NFL analyst says Jaxson Dart could be drafted before Shedeur Sanders in 2025 Draft

Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders have been on opposite sides of the first round in most mock drafts all offseason long. Dart was near the bottom of the first round, while Sanders was near the top. However, with his draft stock seemingly falling by the day, some question whether Dart could be drafted around the same time as Sanders or earlier.

Ad

On Wednesday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show," NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema addressed the possibility of Sanders getting drafted after Jaxson Dart. He refused to rule it out completely.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I don't think it's impossible," Sikkema said. "I don't think it's likely, but in the sense of, ‘Hey, we're giving out hot takes,’ I do think that you at least have a chance for this one to be right ... I have no idea where Jaxson Dart is going to go in this upcoming draft … You like the arm talent, you like the natural athleticism, but there are so many quarterback-desperate teams that we have this year… I don't think, at this point, his craze is above Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

I think Shedeur Sanders is going to go before Jaxson Dart, but it's not crazy to think that he would sneak into the first round.”

Of course, the NFL draft doesn't operate on the opinions of one analyst. It operates on the minds of 32 NFL general managers, where if one general manager with a need views Sanders above Dart, Sanders will be drafted first. As such, a complete dropoff for a top-two draft pick would be one of the biggest draft surprises in recent memory. However, as Sikkema put it, it's not impossible.

Ad

How Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart could end up swapping their draft order

Shedeur Sanders at 2025 Scouting Combine - Source: Getty

The odds of the Ole Miss Rebels quarterback jumping from the bottom of the first round to the top of the round are seemingly remote. At the same time, Shedeur Sanders dropping to the bottom of the first round after starting near the top also seems remote.

Ad

As such, for Dart to supplant Sanders, it would take teams trading back to the middle of the round instead of drafting the Colorado Buffaloes prospect. It also would take teams trading up from the bottom of the round to draft a quarterback. With Dart and Sanders still available amid a flurry of trade activity, Dart would need to be picked with both on the board in the middle of the first round.

Ad

There hasn't been a first-round pick trade yet, so it's seemingly due to happen at some point. It could even happen multiple times on draft day, with so many teams taking their time this year. Will Sanders be drafted as high as he's expecting?

Will Jaxson Dart find his way past Sanders?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "Rich Eisen Show," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place