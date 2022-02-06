"Joe Burrow can edge out Tom Brady" - NFL analyst believes Bengals QB can dethrone the GOAT 

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is leading the team to face the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl in 2022. There have been plenty of comparisons given to the 25-year-old quarterback, but being in the same conversation with Tom Brady being the biggest of all.

On the Fox Sports 1 show Speak for Yourself, NFL analyst and former player Marcellus Wiley compared their first two seasons in the league:

“I’ma say it because I played against Tom Brady in his early years. In his first two seasons, Joe Burrow is better than Tom Brady was at that same stage. Look, they may at the same stage have the same amount of rings. At the same time, Brady had that one year to sit, watch, and then get his opportunity. Joe Burrow hit the ground running, although he got injured that same year.”

Wiley went on to say that he feels like Burrow could potentially edge out Brady.

“Not only is this a good comparison, it looks like Burrow can edge Brady out.”

To add to Wiley’s point, Brady watched as Drew Bledsoe led the New England Patriots in his rookie season back in 2000. For the former LSU Tiger, he started right away as the Bengals’ number one overall pick last year. He started 10 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 versus the then-Washington Football Team.

Commonalities of Burrow and Brady

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Him and the recently retired 44-year-old quarterback share a few other things in common. First, both went on to lead their respective teams to their franchise’s third-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Cincinnati made it to the big game back in the 1981 and 1988 seasons, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in both instances.

The Patriots played the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl in the 1985 season and the Green Bay Packers in the 1996 season, losing both times. Brady led New England to a Super Bowl in the 2002 season over the St. Louis Rams for the team’s first Lombardi Trophy.

At SoFi Stadium versus the Rams, the Bengals quarterback is looking to make it third time's charm, as Brady did for the Patriots. Throw in the fact that both quarterbacks were in their second year when they made it to the Super Bowl.

Can the Cincinnati franchise quarterback be the next Tom Brady? Winning a Super Bowl would be a great start and winning six more in the process.

