“He’s on the track to become the next Andrew Luck” - NFL analyst sees bleak future for Joe Burrow if Bengals don’t fix offensive line

On ESPN's morning show, Get Up, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the subject of conversation. NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said the Bengals quarterback could be the next Andrew Luck if he keeps getting beat up game after game.
“I was incredibly impressed with him again yesterday," said Orlovsky. "He right now is on the Andrew Luck track and that cautions me, candidly. I mean you watch this kid get beat up game after game after game after game... That will not last in this league. And he is phenomenal, they should win multiple Super Bowls with that kid... The Bengals should win multiple Super Bowls with Joe Burrow. If they don't get it fixed this offseason, he's on the track to become the next Andrew Luck.”
In Super Bowl 2022, Burrow was sacked by the Los Angeles Rams defense seven times. Three-time All-Pro linebacker Von Miller and seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald had two sacks each.
Linebackers Leonard Floyd and Ernest Jones, as well as defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson, had one sack each. The last time a team had seven sacks in a Super Bowl was in Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos sacked Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton seven times. Miller recorded two-and-a-half sacks for the Broncos as he was the Super Bowl MVP.
Luck was the No. 1 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2012 NFL Draft and was the team’s starting quarterback from 2012 to 2018. He was a four-time Pro Bowler who was the 2018 AP Comeback Player of the Year.
However, he was sacked 174 times in his career. Luck was the fourth-most sacked quarterback in 2012 (41) and was tied for the second-most sacked quarterback in 2016 (41). He retired at the age of 29 after six seasons.
How many times has Joe Burrow been sacked this season?
The 25-year-old Cincinnati quarterback was sacked 51 times in the regular season, the most in the league this season. In the postseason, he was sacked 19 times, making it a grand total of 70 sacks combined in the regular season and the playoffs.
Burrow missed six games in his rookie season due to a torn ACL and was sacked 32 times in his first 10 starts that season. The Bengals' number one priority should be keeping their franchise quarterback healthy and upright.
