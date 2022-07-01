"I would expect that there will be repercussions" - NFL analyst claims league will be just as harsh on Deshaun Watson despite mass lawsuit settlement

Deshaun Watson and his suspension will be one that NFL fans and non-fans alike will be interested to see. However, one NFL analyst said that the league will be harsh on the Cleveland Browns quarterback. On his Business of Sports podcast, Andrew Brandt discussed 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against the Browns quarterback being settled. He also discussed one of the plaintiffs, Ashley Solis, is wanting her day in court:

“Deshaun Watson, I know we talked about a lot we got to keep talking about it. Because today again, news comes out of this. Where 20 of the 24 lawsuits have been settled. This comes from Watson's attorney Tony Buzbee, four plaintiffs have held out they're not going to settle, including, it's been identified Ashley Solis, who was on HBO Real Sports, who is one of the first if not the first, plaintiff, and she is wanting her day in court.”

Brandt concluded his point by saying that despite these settlements, there will still be repercussions by the NFL on the quarterback:

“Now, I think the one thing we have to know right away is this will not in any way affect discipline by the NFL, and it shouldn't. And as soon as I tweeted this, the NFL tweeted this, this will not affect discipline. And it shouldn't. This is legal. And yes, there are no criminal charges… But I would expect that there will be repercussions.”

To Brandt’s point, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated that the settlement of the majority of his civil lawsuits has no bearing on what's to come:

“Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement from @nflprguy on Deshaun Watson settling 20 (so far) of the 24 civil lawsuits against him: “Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.” Statement from @nflprguy on Deshaun Watson settling 20 (so far) of the 24 civil lawsuits against him: “Today’s development has no impact on the collectively bargained disciplinary process.”

Could Watson miss the entire 2022 season?

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

It is completely within the realm of possibility that the NFL will suspend the Cleveland quarterback for the entire 2022 season. According to the Washington Post, the NFL will contend that Watson should get a “significant” suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Browns traded for him this offseason while he was still facing over two dozen civil lawsuits and subsequently gave him a five-year, $230 million contract. The $230 million is fully guaranteed.

It looks as though we're getting closer to the fate of the three-time Pro Bowler. We’ll see if Browns fans will see their newly-acquired signal-caller under center for the 2022 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Business of Sports podcast, Washington Post, and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far