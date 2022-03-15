"He has messed it up for everyone" - NFL analyst doesn't believe Aaron Rodgers should take a pay cut just because Tom Brady did 

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano spoke about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Get Up.

Graziano stated that the Packers quarterback doesn’t have to take less money because Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did so:

"That's a correlation versus causation. Right because no one but Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl. There's also other things that Tom Brady is I mean, like you can just say like Tom Brady has messed it up for everyone like he's won seven times. You can't win the Super Bowl seven times in one player's career. If you're trying to emulate that by convincing Aaron Rodgers to take less money, then you're barking up the wrong tree. There's no guarantee that's ever going to happen."

Aaron Rodgers' restructured contract in 2019 and 2021

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay quarterback signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in August 2018. The contract had a $57.5 million signing bonus and $78.7 million wholly guaranteed at signing. Another $19.5 million became guaranteed in 2019, adding up to $98.2 million in guarantees.

Green Bay and the four-time NFL MVP restructured the contract in December 2019. In this restructuring, $14.26 million of his 2020 roster bonus was made into a signing bonus. That action lessened his cap number by $11.4 million for the 2020 season.

Before the 2021 season, the team and the 10-time Pro Bowler agreed to a new contract. The key takeaways were that his salary cap number was set to drop, the contract would be canceled seven days before the 2023 league year (one year earlier than it was set to earlier), and the Packers would cease to go after prorated portions of Rodgers’ signing bonus if he chose to retire. What’s more, $14.5 million of his 2021 salary was changed into a signing bonus.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/aaron-rod… Aaron Rodgers now under contract in Green Bay for just next two years as part of revised deal; part of 2021 salary converted to signing bonus (per @TomPelissero Aaron Rodgers now under contract in Green Bay for just next two years as part of revised deal; part of 2021 salary converted to signing bonus (per @TomPelissero)nfl.com/news/aaron-rod… https://t.co/s2XFcbn64n

Tom Brady and the restructuring of his Tampa Bay contract

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Brady is under contract through the 2022 season. He opened up $19.3 million of 2021 salary cap room in March 2021 with a one-year, $27,941,176 contract extension, which aided Tampa Bay to re-sign all of their free agents to make a run at another Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Bucs and Tom Brady have not yet worked out a new contract, per sources. He’s on the books for $10.4 million, a placeholder from the one-year extension he signed last March. Expect that to be addressed now that Brady has committed to returning to Tampa Bay for 2022. The #Bucs and Tom Brady have not yet worked out a new contract, per sources. He’s on the books for $10.4 million, a placeholder from the one-year extension he signed last March. Expect that to be addressed now that Brady has committed to returning to Tampa Bay for 2022.

The extension included three voiding/dummy contract years (2023 through 2025), so his completely guaranteed $20 million fifth day of the 2021 league year roster bonus and $20 million signing bonus could be spread over five years (through 2025) as compared to just over two years (through 2022).

