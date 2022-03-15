"He has messed it up for everyone" - NFL analyst doesn't believe Aaron Rodgers should take a pay cut just because Tom Brady did 

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Graziano spoke about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Get Up.
Graziano stated that the Packers quarterback doesn’t have to take less money because Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did so:
"That's a correlation versus causation. Right because no one but Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl. There's also other things that Tom Brady is I mean, like you can just say like Tom Brady has messed it up for everyone like he's won seven times. You can't win the Super Bowl seven times in one player's career. If you're trying to emulate that by convincing Aaron Rodgers to take less money, then you're barking up the wrong tree. There's no guarantee that's ever going to happen."
Aaron Rodgers' restructured contract in 2019 and 2021
The Green Bay quarterback signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension in August 2018. The contract had a $57.5 million signing bonus and $78.7 million wholly guaranteed at signing. Another $19.5 million became guaranteed in 2019, adding up to $98.2 million in guarantees.
Green Bay and the four-time NFL MVP restructured the contract in December 2019. In this restructuring, $14.26 million of his 2020 roster bonus was made into a signing bonus. That action lessened his cap number by $11.4 million for the 2020 season.
Before the 2021 season, the team and the 10-time Pro Bowler agreed to a new contract. The key takeaways were that his salary cap number was set to drop, the contract would be canceled seven days before the 2023 league year (one year earlier than it was set to earlier), and the Packers would cease to go after prorated portions of Rodgers’ signing bonus if he chose to retire. What’s more, $14.5 million of his 2021 salary was changed into a signing bonus.
Tom Brady and the restructuring of his Tampa Bay contract
Brady is under contract through the 2022 season. He opened up $19.3 million of 2021 salary cap room in March 2021 with a one-year, $27,941,176 contract extension, which aided Tampa Bay to re-sign all of their free agents to make a run at another Lombardi Trophy.
The extension included three voiding/dummy contract years (2023 through 2025), so his completely guaranteed $20 million fifth day of the 2021 league year roster bonus and $20 million signing bonus could be spread over five years (through 2025) as compared to just over two years (through 2022).
