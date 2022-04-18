“The standard has been set from Peyton Manning” - NFL analyst thinks Russell Wilson is AFC QB under most pressure 

According to one NFL analyst, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos is the quarterback in the AFC under the most pressure.

On Good Morning Football, Kay Adams spoke on the fan base of the Broncos and how the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl win:

“I think the guy with the most pressure is Russell Wilson. My goodness, this Broncos fan base! All I hear from them since this show started in 2016 is, 'Kay, if we just have a quarterback. All we need is the quarterback. We just have that guy; we're going to compete.’ Well, guess what? You wanted the best at the position, and he is there. You have a guy who’s led a team to get a ring and has a lot of pressure on him to do it again. When they had Peyton Manning, when they got him, there were not high expectations. I think it was, ‘are Peyton’s years behind him? Is he out of his prime?’"

Adams concluded her point by saying that Peyton Manning, who came to Denver with a pedigree, has set the standard with the Broncos:

“This is a 33-year-old quarterback who’s missed two career games. He's in his prime. He's got to get it done. It's loaded. The standard has been set, though, from Peyton Manning. A guy who came in with a ring, with pedigree. One of the best. Not to compare their skill sets, their careers, but that standard as far as quarterbacks in that area in that division? If they don't get a Super Bowl, I don't think it's going to be looked at as a success.”

Manning came to the Broncos in March 2012 after 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He led Denver to a victory in Super Bowl 50 over the Carolina Panthers in the 2015 season. It also marked the last season Denver made the playoffs.

What does Russell Wilson bring to the Denver Broncos?

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback played the first 10 seasons with Seattle and is the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

While with the Seahawks, he led them to the playoffs eight times, including two Super Bowls in his decade-long stay with the franchise.

He’ll be the 12th quarterback to start for the Broncos since Manning retired after the 2015 season. We’ll see how Wilson will fare in his first year in Denver once the 2022-23 season begins.

