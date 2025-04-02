NFL analyst sees blend of two star RBs in Ashton Jeanty’s running game

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is viewed by many as the number one running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Boise State back had one of the most historical seasons by a college running back as he rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns this past season. In his three-year career at Boise State, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 attempts, scoring 50 rushing touchdowns.

Standing at 5'9" and weighing 211 pounds, Jeanty isn't the biggest running back and has been limited as a pass-catcher, catching just 80 passes for 862 yards and six touchdowns in his college career.

In Daniel Jeremiah's latest prospect rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft, he compared Jeanty to running backs Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins due to his size, fumbling issues, and ability to create space.

Jeremiah wrote:

“He isn’t polished as a route runner, but he has reliable hands and can create in space after the catch. He can identify, absorb and wall off in pass pro. He needs to improve his ball security, having fumbled nine times over the past two seasons. Overall, Jeanty might lack ideal size, but he’s a mixture of Dalvin Cook and J.K. Dobbins as a runner.”

Where will Ashton Jeanty be drafted?

Ashton Jeanty during Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State - Source: Getty

In a quarterback-wide receiver driven league, it's becoming rarer for running backs to be selected in the first round of the draft, let alone as a top-10 pick. Still, Jeanty has a big chance of not only being a first-round pick, but also being taken in the top 10.

As of right now, the majority of mock drafts have Jeanty landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. Even Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek is feeling the pressure of drafting Jeanty.

Via SiriusXM, Spytek said:

"My oldest son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at 6 that he’s walking out of the family and he's gonna find somebody else, probably whoever takes Ashton. Jack is motivated by fantasy football and touchdowns... He walked right into our building and basically told Mark Davis if my dad doesn’t take Ashton Jeanty, he's doing a bad job."

The Raiders had one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season. They ranked last in rushing yards (1,357), last in yards per carry (3.6), and scored the fifth-least rushing touchdowns (10).

Drafting Jeanty would help their much-needed run game and help balance their offense out after they acquired Geno Smith via trade this offseason.

