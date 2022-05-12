“You got to really show up” - NFL analyst sees Las Vegas Raiders QB under most pressure he’s had in five years after massive payday

Derek Carr of Las Vegas Raiders was handed an incredible weapon over the offseason. Davante Adams comes to the team as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Since coming into the league with the Green Bay Packers in 2014, Adams has put up over 1,300 yards in three different seasons and topped 1,500 yards last year.

Add to this his 73 career touchdowns and you can see why Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are happy to have him in the lineup.

Emmanuel Acho is a former NFL linebacker and co-host of Fox Sports’ Speak For Yourself. In a segment where he and co-host Marcellus Wiley picked their top five quarterback/wide receiver duos in the league, Acho had Carr and Adams at number three.

“Think about the pressure in the AFC West. Because Russell Wilson is likely going to team up with Jerry Judy or Cortland Sutton, either way, he’s going to team up and he’s going to ball. You got Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they’re going to do their thing."

Acho also pointed out that big contracts equal more pressure.

"Then, on the flip side, you got Justin Herbert, who you know will ball. Think about how much pressure is now on Derek Carr. Paid. And Davante Adams just got paid. So these are two players who, between those two is what? Roughly three-hundred-million dollars in total contracts. Ya’ll got to show up.”

Derek Carr and Las Vegas Raiders will face a heavily stacked AFC West

With Adams coming to the Las Vegas Raiders, Russell Wilson and Khalil Mack now in the division as well, the AFC West is shaping up to be the the premier division in the entire league. The Raiders are set to be a force to be reckoned with within the conference and all eyes will be on the connection between Carr and Adams.

As for the Raiders’ new dynamic duo, this won’t be the first time they’ve teamed up. In fact, that’s a big reason Adams wanted to play in Las Vegas.

Carr and the elite wide receiver had an incredible chemistry in college at Fresno State. Carr even stated his desire to play with his old roommate publicly on several occasions. Come September, all eyes will be on the Carr/Adams connection.

