NFL analyst sees similarities between Joe Flacco and Dak Prescott’s situations

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is hoping to gear up for one more playoff run this season. Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys signal caller Dak Prescott is hoping to maximize his earnings through his play this season. NFL analyst Bart Scott, speaking on Get Up on Friday, drew comparisons between the two.

Put simply, Scott indicated that both players are betting on themselves:

"[00:05:40] He bet on himself like Flacco did. He understood what this contract was about. It was pretty much a prove-it deal. Pretty much a two-year deal wrapped up in four years. Can he answer that test if he wins the Super Bowl?"

He went on to explain that by paying Prescott, the Cowboys are risking losing other players. As such, this is the year that the quarterback needs to prove that he can still produce potentially without those players:

"But if he gets bounced in the first round and he plays bad, I understand he's getting paid. But then you got to understand, if Dallas, is this the best team you're going to have, you can't lose those type of players. [00:06:00]"

Why is Joe Flacco back in the NFL?

Joe Flacco at with the New York Jets

The Cleveland Browns' latest quarterback is none other than Super Bowl XLVII MVP Joe Flacco. With his prime so far in the rear-view mirror, many were left wondering what else he had to prove by taking a backup job as a soon-to-be 39-year-old player.

One potential reason ruled out immediately is financial reasons forcing him back into work. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Browns quarterback is worth about $85 million.

The other simple explanation is boredom. For some, work is more than a source of survival. It also is a source of "entertainment," allowing for a break from the constant question of making plans each day for activities.

Another reason that has been argued is that Joe Flacco wanted to play simply for the love of the game. At the end of the day, the sport is a game, and for as little as Flacco is making ($144,000 per Spotrac), he could be just looking to play for the sake of playing.

Of course, as Bart Scott contended, the other reason could be that he wants to return to the glory days of yore. The best way to do that is to do anything possible to get on the field today so he can take over as a franchise quarterback tomorrow.

There is a precedent now with Tom Brady playing into his mid-40s, so one could talk themselves into believing that there's a chance of playing for another half-decade.

It is in this way that Dak Prescott and Joe Flacco have something in common, with both shrugging off money today for even more success tomorrow.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Get Up and H/T Sportskeeda.