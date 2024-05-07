NFL analyst sets contract expectations for potential Jordan Love deal in line with Daniel Jones

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love and New York Giants' Daniel Jones both share the NFC and at some point, their football paths are slated to cross. While it would take a playoff run from both teams for them to play this season, the two signal-callers may cross paths in the salary comparison department. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio believes.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," Florio claimed that a contract is "coming" for Love, who is reportedly patient and waiting for the Packers to offer an extension.

"My understanding is it's coming," Florio said. "And it may be one of those deals where it's just two years like Daniel Jones, but my understanding is it's coming. They've seen enough to believe in him."

Those who noted Jones' deal when the news broke last offseason might attempt to point out that it was actually for four years. While the deal technically could last for four seasons, it could be terminated at the end of this season and save money for the New York Giants.

This means that Jones was only guaranteed two seasons with the team. As per Florio's claim, should Jordan Love get a new deal similar to Jones, it would be a two-year deal cloaked as a four-year agreement.

Would a Daniel Jones deal be a pay raise for Jordan Love?

Jordan Love looks on in showdown against San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is no longer playing on his rookie deal, but that doesn't mean he has received a massive breakout deal, either. According to Spotrac, Love is set to make $13.5 million for his work in 2024. However, following that, his deal concludes.

If he were to get Daniel Jones' deal as an extension, he would be covered until 2026 at the earliest and 2028 at the latest. His potential earnings would jump a maximum of almost 16 times from $13.5 million to $160 million.

As such, making such a deal following his atypical post-rookie deal might be entering into scarcely charted territory. Of course, the quarterback's upbringing with the Packers was anything but typical. Aaron Rodgers led the team for three years following Love's arrival.

However, signed to just a four-year rookie deal, it didn't allow Green Bay to get the full Love experience before going all-in with a typical rookie follow-up deal. As such, the team opted to find a midway point that has defaulted to a somewhat modified prove-it deal. Will Jordan Love get another mid-way extension, or will the Packers go all-in beyond the Daniel Jones precedent?

