NFL analyst sheds light on Kyle Pitts' future with Falcons TE "open to staying in Atlanta"

Kyle Pitts has been in the limelight this week, with reports suggesting that the tight end could be traded this offseason. Pitts has played in Atlanta for the past four seasons, but analyst Jeremy Fowler has suggested that the team might trade the player who is open to continuing playing for the Falcons.

Fowler appeared on NFL on ESPN on Monday to discuss the situation around Pitts.

"Atlanta seems to be open to the possibility of trading Kyle Pitts at this point," Fowler said. "They won't force the issue, but as one source told me, if there's a good enough offer, this will probably get done. And so, Pitts is not requesting a trade. I'm told he's open to staying in Atlanta.

"It's nothing of that matter. It's just that he's at least thought about the options. Because, you know, they haven't had the best quarterback player over the years."

NFL on ESPN @@ESPNNFL . @JFowlerESPN says the Atlanta Falcons are "open" to the possibility of trading TE Kyle Pitts Where is a good landing spot for Pitts? 👀

The Falcons took Pitts with the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The tight end had a solid rookie season, posting 1,026 receiving yards and a touchdown on 68 receptions, earning a Pro Bowl honor.

However, Pitts' output in Atlanta has struggled with his output in the past three seasons. He posted 602 yards with a career-high four touchdowns on 47 receptions in the 2024 season.

Kyle Pitts reportedly dealing with undisclosed injury amid Falcons' OTAs

Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts - Source: Imagn

On Monday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters that Kyle Pitts was dealing with an undisclosed injury.

"Extremely cautious with Kyle right now and what he's got going on," Morris said. "Obviously, don't talk about injuries this time of year, but definitely being cautious with him, so you won't see him. He's been here, he's done such a great job. ...

"He's been in every single thing that we've done other than the field, and he's been absolutely outstanding to be around."

Pitts was not in attendance during a media viewing period of practice last week. However, Morris said that the tight end has been in the building and in "every meeting."

Pitts has one year remaining on his Falcons contract. However, it remains to be seen whether he will represent the team in the 2025 season or move elsewhere via a trade.

