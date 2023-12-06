NFL analyst shuts down Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey’s MVP hype - “It ain’t happening”

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are each in the top 10 MVP favorite odds. Both Hill and McCaffrey have been having career seasons at their positions.

Hill is on pace to surpass 2,000 receiving yards, as he's recorded 93 receptions for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's had eight games where he's recorded 100-plus yards.

McCaffrey has already surpassed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. He has 1,032 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Additionally, he has 51 receptions for 429 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While discussing who will win the league MVP on 'First Take,' Marcus Spears told Chris Russo and Stephen A. Smith that neither McCaffrey nor Hill would win the prestigious award.

While he likes that there's chatter about the skilled players being candidates for the award, he claims it's a quarterback award and a QB will claim it.

Spears said:

"I understand that we talking about this on the show and I like that you bring up Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey. It ain't happening. Like we keep coming on TV and we keep talking about what should be. We just looked at the damn odds from Vegas. It ain't another position at the top of the MVP odds outside [the top five]... It's a quarterback award."

Who are the favorites to win the MVP, and where do Tyreek Hill and Christian McCaffrey rank?

Brock Purdy during San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles

Currently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (+300) is the favorite to win this year's MVP (according to covers.com.) Trailing him lies Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson.

With the seventh-best odds to win the award, Christian McCaffrey (+1600) is the first non-QB on the list. Hill is right there with McCaffrey, as he also has +1600 odds.

The last time a non-quarterback won MVP was in 2012. Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson won the award after rushing for over 2,000 yards that season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Take, Marcus Spears, and H/T Sportskeeda

Poll : Do you think a non-quarterback such as Tyreek Hill or Christian McCaffrey will win MVP this year? Yes No 0 votes