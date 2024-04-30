NFL analyst sides against Madden fans upset by Marvin Harrison Jr.’s stiff-arm of video game franchise

Marvin Harrison Jr. made headlines by not signing a licensing agreement that allows fans to purchase his new Arizona Cardinals jersey. It also prevents him from being part of the upcoming release in the Madden NFL franchise. That has some fans and gamers upset, but Mike Florio isn't hearing it.

On Pro Football Talk, Florio said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He didn't sign the group licensing agreement. So you couldn't buy his jersey after he was drafted by the Cardinals. And he's not going to be in the Madden game. And that makes people upset. But I like it, man. Do your own thing."

He implored Harrison Jr. to do what's right for him and not to just go along with the herd:

"Be your own person. And I like that about Marvin Harrison Jr. There's a lesson to be learned there. Sometimes I hear you go along with what everyone else does because everyone else is doing it. Well, that doesn't make it right. It's just what everyone else is doing."

It's very rare for anyone to not be in a Madden game. If they're in the NFL, they're usually represented in the game. However, while Harrison Jr.'s absence is a rarity, it's not unprecedented.

Longtime veteran players will recall that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wasn't in it. His playbooks were marked "NE" instead of with his name or likeness like all other coaches.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the latest Arizona Cardinal

With all the talk about someone trading up to fourth overall, that didn't happen. The Arizona Cardinals, for once, stood pat and selected who many believe to be the best player in the entire class: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. went to the Cardinals

After quarterbacks went one, two, and three, Arizona theoretically could have traded down with the Minnesota Vikings or the New York Giants to let them draft JJ McCarthy, but they opted to stay put.

In doing so, they select what is considered the best WR prospect in NFL history and give Kyler Murray an excellent weapon to work with in the 2024 season and beyond. Unfortunately, Madden players won't be able to replicate that.