Aaron Rodgers' attempt to come back in the 2023 season from a torn Achilles has provided a glimpse of hope to New York Jets fans, who hope to see the superstar quarterback give the team a shot to make the playoffs. But not everybody is on board with Rodgers' idea of a speedy recovery:

Former NFL player and current "Get Up" host Domonique Foxworth has criticized the quarterback for his belief that he can return from such a serious injury in a short amount of time. No player has ever recovered from a torn Achilles in the same season, and Foxworth doesn't think Aaron Rodgers can be the first:

"This man better get on his damn crutches and do what the doctor tells him to do. Ain't no sign. Because the crutches weren't on. You sit your butt down and tell somebody go get you some crutches? You ain't magic."

How is Aaron Rodgers' rehab progressing?

Here's the latest update given by the New York Jets quarterback during his appearance on Pat McAfee's show:

"It's been more of a grind the last week or so, but a lot of good things we're trending towards trying to get down to 100% walking normally. I invited Eli [Manning] last night to play a little catch with me, so maybe on Sunday, I plan on being back for our game as the road team at MetLife. I haven't been on crutches since returning from the game on the 15th. But I don't quite have the strength in my calf to be able to walk without limping."

There's absolutely no point for the Jets to force things if the team is out of the playoff picture when December arrives. Obviously, after years of suffering with the position, New York fans would love to see Aaron Rodgers playing for them, but it's pointless to do so if there's nothing to play for.

He tore his Achilles after an offseason full of hope and after just four snaps. It's still unlikely that Aaron Rodgers will return in the 2023 season, but the New York Jets certainly hope he can pull off another miracle.