Aaron Rodgers only played four snaps before going down with a season-ending Achilles injury during his Monday Night Football debut with the Jets in 2023. This year, the quarterback will make a return to Monday Night Football in Week 1 with another game. Last season, he played against the Buffalo Bills, and this season, he will be facing the San Francisco 49ers.

On Tuesday's edition of "Get Up," NFL analyst Mike Greenberg vented about the choice for his favorite team's Week 1 fate.

"Ladies and gentlemen, the only thing I ask for as the NFL schedule released came out, was do not let the Jets open on Monday night," Greenberg said.

"The Jets are opening on Monday night at San Francisco against one of the toughest defensive lines in the world. I have seen this movie before. It ends quickly and very, very badly."

Greenberg called for an investigation and also called on the Jets to pre-emptively turn to Tyrod Taylor. The move would safeguard Rodgers and get him through what he indicated may have been the most dangerous situation of the year.

Aaron Rodgers prepares to face historic foe in Week 1 MNF

Aaron Rodgers at Houston Texans vs. the New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to the San Francisco 49ers. Aside from general run-ins over the years, the quarterback and the 49ers have a robust recent playoff history.

In 2019, Rodgers' Green Bay Packers were humming on a 13-3 run through the regular season. Rodgers had thrown for 26 touchdowns and four interceptions. The team had even won a playoff game over the Seattle Seahawks, another vaunted rival.

However, the team's run was cut short by Kyle Shanahan's 49ers in the conference championship. The 49ers sent Rodgers home.

Then, in 2021, Rodgers met the 49ers again in the playoffs. Kyle Shanahan's team won the game, terminating the quarterback's season twice in three years. The loss followed another 13-3 run in which the quarterback threw 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Now, in 2024, the two will face each other in primetime for perhaps the last time. Rodgers remains on the doorstep of 40 years old and after missing all of 2023, faces plenty of doubts about his longevity in the league.

Will the quarterback get a victory over Kyle Shanahan to kick off the 2024 Jets schedule?

