NFL analyst slams family favorite Steelers over Russell Wilson acquisition in comparison to Deshaun Watson’s Browns

Russell Wilson is now in the AFC North. Some Pittsburgh Steelers fans are celebrating the addition, especially at the roughly $1.2 million price tag. To some, his addition assures another winning season for Mike Tomlin. However, taking to X, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt set the standard much higher for the team that his son adores:

"That is way beneath the standard there. And you can say all you want. 'Mike Tomlin's never had a losing season.' As you guys know. I have found that quote now to become not only overused and beaten to a pulp but really pathetic." [00:00:39]

He continued speaking on the subject, calling all of his short playoff performances losing seasons:

"The 'we got to the playoffs last year in lost in the wild-card round.' That's Browns stuff. That's Bengals stuff. I don't care that you never had a losing season. I don't care that you've reached the wild card and lost. That's not what the Steelers stand for. ... Those are all losing seasons for Mike Tomlin." [00:01:26]

Russell Wilson slides into unclear role with Steelers

Most assume the addition of Russell Wilson means that he will be guaranteed a starting role in Pittsburgh. However, after finishing 2023 on the bench, some are not quick to jump to conclusions. His most obvious obstacle to the starting role is Kenny Pickett.

Pickett, the lone first-round quarterback taken in 2022, was taken to replace Ben Roethlisberger. While he has done so in a physical sense, the start of his era hasn't lived up to Roethlisberger's standard.

In his rookie season, Roethlisberger went 13-0 and threw for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In comparison, Pickett went 7-5 and threw for seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in his rookie year.

In Roethlisberger's second season, he threw for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions en route to a 9-3 record. Pickett's second season saw him go 7-5, and throw for six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Pickett has won at a greater clip over the last two seasons than Wilson. Heading into 2024, the former Denver Broncos quarterback's goal will be to convince Tomlin that despite being on a minuscule deal, he's better than Pickett.

This sets the stage for one of the potentially biggest quarterback camp battles of July and August later this year.