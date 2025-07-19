NFL analyst sounds alarm over Aaron Rodgers' "risk-averse" style suiting Steelers in 2025

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has built a reputation as a good decision-maker and risk-averse player over his NFL career. Despite his tendency to limit interceptions, some analysts say he makes too cautious passes, particularly deep throws down the middle of the field.

Ad

Although his career turnover rate is low, some feel that Rodgers could have won a lot more in his career if he had adopted more strategic risks to exploit high-value opportunities. NFL analyst Andrew Siciliano, who appeared on the Rich Eisen Show this week, appears to agree with this view.

When asked on the show which quarterback, out of Rodgers and Dak Prescott, he believes will be a top-10 QB this season, Siciliano chose the Dallas Cowboys star. He cited Rodgers' risk-averse approach as a key factor in his decision.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I believe in Aaron Rodgers. I think he can still be a winning quarterback, but a top-10 quarterback? Look, he's not going to throw a lot of picks because he's a risk-averse quarterback," Siciliano said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"He gets the ball out quickly, takes the short stuff, or throws back shoulders. That's his game. That's what he does. He's not going to press the ball deep downfield and throw those seams and put the ball in trouble in traffic. That's not what he does."

Ad

Ad

Rodgers, 41, has one more chance to lead a deep playoff run with the Steelers in 2025 after two disappointing seasons with the New York Jets. Having already made a name for himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Rodgers is probably more focused on team success this season than on individual accomplishments.

Mike Tomlin's Steelers hope to break their playoff curse in 2025 with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 after signing a one-year contract with the team last month. It is also expected to be his final season in the NFL.

Ad

With Rodgers now on the roster, Mike Tomlin's Steelers will look to make a deep run in the AFC playoff picture this campaign. The four-time NFL MVP will connect with star wide receiver DK Metcalf in Pittsburgh's offense, and that should give the team a real chance to win its first postseason game since 2016.

Prior to the signing of Rodgers in June, Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard were poised to be the team's starter. It is reasonable to feel that the 41-year-old veteran has now elevated the standard for the Steelers' offense, despite being past his peak years.

Tomlin aims to secure his first playoff victory in nine years with Rodgers as quarterback this season; failure to do so may place the veteran coach under scrutiny from the team's ownership, who may begin exploring alternative ways to remove the Steelers from their current slump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.