"They're static, vanilla, and predictable": NFL analyst sounds alarm for Eagles' usage of A.J. Brown ahead of Broncos showdown

A.J. Brown has had a 2025 season to forget thus far. The Philadelphia Eagles have not lost a game, but their star wide receiver has been starved for targets and catches. The wide receiver question is just one of a common set of complaints facing the team.Speaking in a clip of Sunday NFL Countdown posted on Oct. 5, NFL reporter Sal Paolantanio called out the team's offense. He also urged them to use A.J. Brown, but claimed that the Oct. 5 matchup is &quot;not good&quot; for the Eagles and by extension, Brown.&quot;They know they must be better, and they know they must get the ball to A.J. Brown, the number one wide receiver, and I was on 'Get Up' with you this week, and I said A.J. Brown is not a selfish player,&quot; Paolantanio said. &quot;A.J. Brown is not a selfish player, and this is what DeVonta Smith said.&quot;&quot;He wants what's best for the team. I don't think there's anything wrong with him. Offensively. We need to be better and they need to be more creative... When you look at the numbers, they're not good in a creative sense. Static, vanilla, and predictable. And this is not a good matchup for this Eagles offense against the Broncos defense.&quot;The shot appeared to be at head coach Nick Sirianni, who has routinely faced criticism regardless of what the Eagles have done in his tenure. Since arriving, Sirianni has led a winning season every year dating back to 2021, also handling the transition to embrace Jalen Hurts.A.J. Brown's Eagles risk being on wrong side of history against Denver BroncosBrown at Rams at Eagles - Source: GettyThe Philadelphia Eagles have history on their side in their history of matchups against the Denver Broncos. The Eagles lead the series 9-5-0 over the franchise. The two teams don't face each other often, as they reside in different conferences. However, because of this, the Eagles have amassed a legendary statistic.The Eagles have not lost to Denver in their building since Sept. 21, 1986, when the Broncos, led by John Elway, blew out the Eagles 33-7. Former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak also took part in the game as a quarterback.Since then, the Eagles are 4-1 in their last five matchups at home. The Eagles in 2025 hold a 4-0 record. A loss to Bo Nix's Broncos would leave them with their own 4-1 record heading into Week 6.The Broncos currently have the second-best scoring defense in the NFL, so it won't be easy for Brown, who is entering the league's second month with just 14 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown. Are the Eagles in for a historic 60 minutes of football?