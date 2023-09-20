Last year, Russell Wilson was 1-1 after two games. This year, he's 0-2 after dropping games to Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell and the pressure has already begun piling on.

Commenting on the game on Speak, NFL analyst Joy Taylor refused to accept any excuses from his defenders. Here's how she put it:

"They got new ownership. Russell Wilson is not only not Sean Payton's guy, he is also not this ownership's guy so if they are looking to write very big checks to someone who is not very big check worthy that can be adding extra pressure to the situation … Billionaires like to look at something that they paid billions of dollars for looking like it's worth billions of dollars."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She continued, claiming that Sean Payton refuses to accept blame for Wilson's mistakes and will never take the fall:

"Payton was never going to fall on the sword for Russell Wilson. That was never going to happen. The only option that Russ had coming into this season was to look like the Wilson of old ... The second half was unacceptable… I don't care how many points you put up, you gotta [win]. You can't blame it on the defense when you're making $260 million."

Russell Wilson's performance through two games in numbers

Russell Wilson at Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos

Through two weeks, it is clear that Sean Payton has been successful in improving his quarterback's play. However, it hasn't translated into wins. Russell Wilson threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they still lost 17-16. In the game, he also completed 79.4 percent of his throws.

In Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, Wilson threw for 308 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. However, his completion percentage nosedived from the previous week, completing just 56.2 percent of his passes.

Much of his production in the game came on a home run throw to Marvin Mims Jr. early in the game as the team jumped out to a 21-3 lead. However, after that play, the offense went into hibernation, scoring just six points the rest of the game except for a fluky hail mary at the end. Sam Howell rocketed back from the brink, nabbing his team 30 points in the final three-quarters of the game.

After going 0-2, teams still make the playoffs every season so a small glimmer of hope remains for Broncos fans, but in order to stay alive in the playoff hunt, they'll need to find a way to defeat the red-hot Miami Dolphins offense.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Speak and H/T Sportskeeda.