NFL analyst speculates George Pickens facing difficulty after D.K. Metcalf's arrival in Pittsburgh

George Pickens and DK Metcalf are teammates in a twist not many were expecting coming out of the 2024 season. As a result of the upheaval in Seattle, Metcalf ended up with the team Russell Wilson just left.

Ad

Some believe it's bad news for Pickens, others believe it takes some of the weight off his shoulders for a net positive. Speaking on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio gave his strategy for how the Steelers offense should operate.

"Hmm, let’s see—throw the ball to George—not George Pickens, that should’ve been the case for years," Florio said (3:52). Now, it’s 'throw the ball to DK Metcalf.'

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I do wonder, though, how long George Pickens is going to be there. He’s in a contract year. And if they’re going to force-feed the ball to DK Metcalf to justify his contract, that’s just fewer touches and opportunities for Pickens, who needs to have a big year to go out and get paid on the open market what he thinks he’s worth."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Of course, from a team standpoint, having both receivers available and locked up for the next handful of years opens the door to potentially creating a passing offense in near future.

Potential George Pickens landing spots if things turn sour with D.K. Metcalf in 2025

Pickens at AFC Wild Card Round-Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

George Pickens has had some highlight moments in his career, but instead of paying the rookie wide receiver, they paid a veteran instead.

Ad

If Pickens doesn't work out with Metcalf in town, the Steelers might trade him in the preseason or at the season deadline. As a perennial playoff contender, the team is unlikely to trade him anywhere in the AFC.

However, the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants make sense. All three teams could use a new number two or WR1-A.

Pickens could slide in as a Tee Higgins-like option with either of the three teams, working alongside Drake London, Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Malik Nabers with a shot at the starting role.

Ad

All three teams have experienced a recent quarterback change and adding some firepower to help them out makes sense.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.