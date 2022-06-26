NFL analyst speculates why NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was not present at Commanders' hearing

The Washington Commanders investigation has been brought to the House Oversight Committee for a hearing. Though details on the case are scarce, ownership and management have been accused of misconduct and could face some form of punishment from the NFL. Additionally, the NFL could face punishment for mishandling the investigation

Commissioner Roger Goodell did not appear before the committee as a witness, but instead appeared virtually. Mike Florio of the Pro Football Talk PM podcast questioned how this could impact the hearing. Florio said:

"The Washington Commanders' situation makes it to the House Oversight Committee for a full-blown hearing with Roger Goodell participating virtually as a witness. I'd love to know more about the negotiations that resulted in Goodell not jumping on a train and going down to DC and being there in person, because he's in New York, right?"

Florio went on to elaborate on the difference between a virtual appearance as opposed to showing up at the hearing in person. The analyst stated:

"He'll do it, but he doesn't want to be there in person. It's a different look. It's a different vibe. It's a different feeling when the witness is there in person, and I think it would have been a better and more informative overall presentation if he had been there in person."

Florio also mentioned the emails released to the public as part of the investigation that eventually led to the end of John Gruden’s career as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. The analyst further speculated that the Commanders thought the investigation into the NFL would end there with Gruden.

The Commanders are hopeful Carson Wentz can turn things around for them

Despite the outcome of the hearing, the Commanders will head into the new season with quarterback Carson Wentz under center. The much-maligned ball slinger will attempt to get back to his former MVP-like form with his third team.

Head coach Ron Rivera will try to refine Wentz’s game in the hope of reducing bad decisions under pressure and instill the ability to check down when nothing down the field is open. As an experienced quarterback who's still young, Wents makes for the perfect product to build a competitive offense around. Washington's divisional rivals have all made moves to improve their rosters, but the Dallas Cowboys are still the favorites to come out on top.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far