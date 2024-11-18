NFL analyst spotlights Bo Nix shattering rookie record against Kirk Cousins

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix dismantled the Atlanta Falcons in what was the biggest win for the team so far this season. Nix has overcome some of his struggles early in the year to have the Broncos in the mix for a wild-card spot in the AFC, something few had predicted at the beginning of the year.

Speaking on the 38-6 win over the Falcons on Sunday on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Akbar Gbajabiamila spotlighted Nix's historic afternoon.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But his production, 307 yards, four touchdowns, 80% completion rate in this game. It's the first time a rookie has ever done that in NFL history. Game ball goes to Bo Nix as they're climbing in the AFC West and trying to make a run for the playoffs."

In the contest, Nix went 28-33 for 307 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The domination was so evident the Falcons decided to take out Kirk Cousins and put in Michael Penix Jr. late in the game. Of course, the move didn't appear to be done as retribution for Cousins' performance, but rather to save him from taking unnecessary hits.

Nix beats out Patrick Mahomes in important statistic

Bo Nix at Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Patrick Mahomes hasn't been performing up to his standards this season, but Denver Broncos fans would be overjoyed to know that their quarterback is beating the Kansas City Chiefs star QB in one key statistic. Nix has thrown for 14 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. Mahomes, meanwhile, has thrown for 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

While Mahomes still has more touchdown passes, he has five more interceptions. If one looks at the touchdown-interception ratio of both players, Nix is over a 2:1 ratio while Mahomes is struggling to hit a 1.5:1.

If you factor in Nix's four rushing touchdowns as well, Nix has 18 touchdowns to six interceptions, giving him a 3:1 ratio and more total touchdowns than Mahomes. Mahomes has just one rushing touchdown this season.

Nix is still chasing Mahomes in total passing yards, completion percentage, and passer rating, but he is quite close in those categories. Overall, it has been an impressive start for the rookie's career, but he will need to keep pushing for the Broncos to get to the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.