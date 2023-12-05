NFL analyst spotlights WR destroying Randy Moss’ precedent 

Randy Moss has become something of a legend in the NFL community. Even more than a decade after his retirement, many analysts still use him as the bar above all else. Well, one rookie wide receiver is set to demolish what Moss did in his rookie season.

Speaking on "Good Morning Football," NFL analyst Peter Schrager raved about Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. Here's how he put it:

"[00:00:29] Historically speaking, he is as good a rookie wide receiver as we've ever seen in the league. I know that sounds like It's an exaggeration [or] Hyperbole. This is considered with Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson, maybe the greatest rookie season we've ever seen from a wide receiver spot. [00:00:46]"

Comparing Randy Moss and Puka Nacua's rookie years

Randy Moss at Time Warner Cable Studios Presents FOX Sports 1 Thursday Night Super Bash

According to statistics displayed by the show, Randy Moss set the bar in 1998 at 47 catches for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns. With still more than a month to play, Puka Nacua has earned 77 catches for 1,029 yards and four touchdowns. While the number of touchdowns is a fraction of what Moss put together in 1998, the other two numbers trounce Moss.

Nacua already has 30 more catches and 15 more yards than Randy Moss. Of course, the main caveat that must be mentioned when comparing the two players is that there's one more game on the schedule in 2023 than there was in 1998.

That could skew things slightly, but based on how Nacua is playing, his production is set to tower over Moss to a degree where a one-game difference wouldn't save Moss in the comparison.

That said, one other point worth underlining is that, yes, Moss only tallied 47 catches. However, he still earned more than 1000 yards, which offers a towering figure of yards per catch compared to Nacua.

No matter which player one believes is more impressive, the underlying fact is that the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver's stock has only risen in 2023.

